GNW-Adhoc: EMPFOHLENES ÖFFENTLICHES BARGELDANGEBOT VON MICROTEST S.P.A. FÜR ALLE AUSGEGEBENEN UND AUSSTEHENDEN AKTIEN DES KAPITALS DER ROODMICROTEC N.V. HEUTE GESTARTET

This is a joint press release by RoodMicrotec N.V. ("RoodMicrotec" and, together


with its subsidiaries, the "RoodMicrotec Group") and Microtest S.p.A.


("Microtest"), an entity incorporated under Italian law, controlled by Seven


Holding 3 S.à r.l., a wholly owned subsidiary of the private equity fund Xenon


(as defined below), pursuant to the provisions of Article 10 paragraph 3 and


Article 18 paragraph 3 of the Dutch Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit


openbare biedingen Wft, the "Decree") in connection with the all-cash


recommended public offer by Microtest for all the issued and outstanding


ordinary shares in the capital of RoodMicrotec (the "Offer", and together with


the Post-Closing Restructuring (as defined below), the "Transaction").


This press release does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any


offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. Any offer will be made only by


means of the offer memorandum dated 31 August 2023 (the "Offer Memorandum"),


which has been approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets


(Autoriteit Financiële Markten) (the "AFM") and is available as of today. This


press release is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in


part, in or into, directly or indirectly, the United States, Canada and Japan or


in any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution


would be unlawful.


RECOMMENDED ALL-CASH PUBLIC OFFER BY MICROTEST S.P.A. FOR ALL ISSUED AND


OUTSTANDING SHARES IN THE CAPITAL OF ROODMICROTEC N.V. LAUNCHED TODAY


Vicopisano, Italy / Deventer, the Netherlands, 31 August 2023


With reference to the joint press releases dated 13 June 2023, 6 July 2023, 31


July 2023 and 10 August 2023, today Microtest and RoodMicrotec jointly announce


the publication of the Offer Memorandum and the Position Statement in relation


to Microtest's recommended all-cash public offer for all issued and outstanding


ordinary shares in the capital of RoodMicrotec (the "Shares" and each a


"Share"). Terms not defined in this press release will have the meaning as set


forth in the Offer Memorandum.


Transaction highlights


* Recommended all-cash public offer (the "Offer") by Microtest for all issued


and outstanding Shares in the capital of RoodMicrotec at an offer price of


EUR 0.35 (cum dividend) per Share (the "Offer Price").


* The Offer Period commences on 1 September 2023 at 09:00 hours CEST and ends


on


27 October 2023 at 17:40 hours CEST, unless extended (such initial or


postponed date, the "Closing Date"). The Offer is currently expected to be


completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.


* The Offer Price represents a premium of approximately 35.7% to


RoodMicrotec's closing price on 12 June 2023 of EUR 0.258 per Share, and a


premium of approximately 49.5%, 54.9% and 61.0% over the volume-weighted


average price per Share over the three, six and twelve calendar months prior


to 12 June 2023, respectively.


* RoodMicrotec's Board of Management (raad van bestuur) (the "Board of


Management") and supervisory board (raad van commissarissen) (the


"Supervisory Board", and together with the Board of Management, the


"RoodMicrotec Boards") unanimously (i) support the Transaction, (ii)


recommend the Offer for acceptance by the Shareholders and


(iii) recommend to the Shareholders to vote in favour of the resolutions to


be proposed at an extraordinary general meeting convened to discuss the


Offer, which will be held at 14:00 hours CEST on 19 October 2023 at the


Amsterdam Stock Exchange (Euronext), Beursplein 5 in (1012 JW) Amsterdam,


the Netherlands (the "General Meeting").


* The Offer is also supported by the members of the Board of Management (in


their capacity as shareholders) and several of RoodMicrotec's large


Shareholders and all Warrant Holders, representing approximately 30.9% of


the Shares as at closing of the Offer (on a fully diluted basis, assuming


all Warrants are exercised immediately prior to the Closing Date and, hence,


one Share has been issued for each outstanding Warrant ("Fully Diluted


Basis")). This includes the total number of 7,485,000 Warrants issued by


RoodMicrotec, representing approximately 9.1% of the Shares on a Fully


Diluted Basis. Each of these individuals has irrevocably committed to


support and accept the Offer and tender all Shares held by them (immediately


prior to the Closing Date) in the Offer. Microtest does not hold any Shares


at the date of this press release.


* The Offer is subject to certain customary conditions, including a minimum


acceptance level of 95% of the Shares on a Fully Diluted Basis, to be


lowered to 80% if the Shareholders adopt the Resolutions relating to Post-


Closing Restructuring at the General Meeting.


* If Microtest obtains 95% or more of the Shares following the Settlement Date


or the settlement of the Shares tendered during the Post-Acceptance Period,


it will initiate a


buy-out procedure (uitkoopprocedure) in accordance with Article 2:92a of the


Dutch Civil Code ("DCC") or in accordance with Article 2:359c DCC (the "Buy-


Out") by the filing of a writ of summons with the Enterprise Chamber in


order to acquire the remaining Shares not tendered and not held by Microtest


or RoodMicrotec.


* If Microtest obtains between 80% and 95% of the Shares following the


settlement of the Shares tendered during the Post-Acceptance Period, it


intends to implement the


Post-Closing Restructuring, if approved at the General Meeting.


Ruud van der Linden, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of RoodMicrotec:


"Today, a next important step has been taken with the publication of the Offer


Memorandum. We are extremely pleased that, with the unanimous support of the


Supervisory Board and the Board of Management of RoodMicrotec and also supported


by many existing Shareholders and all our Warrant Holders, the transaction with


Microtest has been launched today. The Offer is welcomed by the Boards of


RoodMicrotec as we consider it to be in the best interests of all RoodMicrotec


stakeholders. In our view, the Offer represents a genuine recognition of


RoodMicrotec's reputation and expertise in the European semiconductor industry.


The Transaction is fully in line with the strategy we pursued with RoodMicrotec


for the last couple of years, to aim for autonomous growth while at the same


time explore the semiconductor industry market and look for a significant larger


ecosystem to join, supporting the future growth of RoodMicrotec, and we are


thrilled to have found that ecosystem in a merger with Microtest, an entity that


is backboned by Xenon with the strategy to invest in growth of such a larger


ecosystem."


Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec:


"We are very excited to be able to take this next and very important step in the


merger process with Microtest. The merger with Microtest and the expansion plan


provided by Xenon will put the new entity in a very strong position to be a


major player in the growing market in Europe. We are thrilled to be able to join


on this journey towards something better for the future. I am convinced that


this is a very good path forward for the customers and employees of RoodMicrotec


since it enables a faster and stronger growth potential compared to a stand-


alone company."


Franco Prestigiacomo, Chairman of Microtest and CEO of Xenon:


"Today marks another step forward towards the realization of a highly


synergistic combination of RoodMicrotec and Microtest. Following the


announcement in June, we are pleased to see that the offer is supported by many


existing Shareholders and all Warrant Holders. We are also thankful for the


support of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board in this


transaction. We look forward to working closely with them in further developing


RoodMicrotec and Microtest by driving synergies and creating an integrated


European group specialized in manufacturing ATE, OSAT and fabless microchips.


Together with Microtest's CEOs, Giuseppe Amelio and Moreno Lupi, we are highly


committed to setting a clear path for our international expansion strategy,


which is only just beginning. As previously announced, our objective is to


maintain the current RoodMicrotec corporate structure and to integrate the


technologies of both companies better to ensure even better performance for our


customers, which I expect will increase significantly after the closing of this


transaction."


The Offer


Microtest is making the Offer on the terms and subject to the conditions and


restrictions contained in the Offer Memorandum. Shareholders tendering their


Shares under the Offer will be paid a cash amount of EUR 0.35 (cum dividend) per


Share in consideration for each Share validly tendered and not withdrawn (or


defectively tendered provided that such defect has been waived by Microtest) and


transferred (geleverd) to Microtest.


The total value of the Offer for 100% of the Shares as at closing of the Offer


(on a fully diluted basis, assuming all of the 7,485,000 outstanding Warrants


are exercised immediately prior to the Closing Date) amounts to EUR 28.9


million. Microtest confirmed in the joint press release dated 13 June 2023 that


it has funds readily available to finance the Offer. In this context, Microtest


has received equity commitment letters from its shareholders, which are fully


committed, and has an existing facility agreement with a pool of Italian


financial institutions in place pursuant to which Microtest has a committed


credit line available for mergers and acquisitions, which it will use to partly


finance the Offer. Further details can be found in section 5.4 (Financing of the


Offer) of the Offer Memorandum.


Rationale for the Offer


The Transaction is the culmination of an extensive strategic review conducted by


the RoodMicrotec Boards in the last couple of years, which concluded that


RoodMicrotec's growth potential is hampered by the relatively extensive costs


and other non-business-related requirements of operating in a public environment


as a listed entity. Also, the current size of RoodMicrotec does not allow


substantial investments and capital expenditure in pursuit of strong growth,


without obtaining considerable financial obligations. Becoming part of a larger


ecosystem will give RoodMicrotec more 'firepower' to realise targeted growth and


create a higher shareholder value.


Microtest is a well-reputed player in designing and manufacturing automated test


equipment and in providing testing services. It is an entity controlled by Seven


Holding 3 S. à r.l., a wholly owned subsidiary of the private equity fund Xenon


Private Equity VII SCA SICAV RAIF ("Xenon"), which is managed by Xenon AIFM S.A,


a leading mid-cap private equity fund with 33+ years of experience and 175+


investments.


RoodMicrotec believes the sustainable and long-term success of RoodMicrotec can


be enhanced under Microtest's ownership as it will be part of a larger ecosystem


in the semiconductor industry. Microtest fully supports RoodMicrotec's growth


strategy maintaining the focus on RoodMicrotec's chosen technologies and


services. Furthermore, the aggregation of Microtest and RoodMicrotec will allow


the companies to better serve their customers' increasingly sophisticated needs


and to be in a better position to deal with the complex and growing


semiconductor market.


With Microtest and Xenon, RoodMicrotec will have a financially sound owner, with


a strong track record in supporting entrepreneurial businesses and a wealth of


experience in the semiconductor industry. Moreover, operating without a public


listing will increase the RoodMicrotec Group's ability to achieve the goals and


implement the actions of its strategy.


Full and unanimous support and recommendation by the RoodMicrotec Boards


Consistent with their fiduciary responsibilities, the RoodMicrotec Boards have


followed a thorough and careful process in which they have frequently monitored


and discussed the developments.


Also consistent with their fiduciary responsibilities, the RoodMicrotec Boards,


with the support of their outside financial and legal advisors, have given


careful consideration to all relevant aspects of the Transaction, including the


rationale for the Transaction, the interests of all of RoodMicrotec's


stakeholders, the Offer Price, the Non-Financial Covenants (as defined below)


and other terms of the Transaction. After due and careful consideration, the


RoodMicrotec Boards consider the Transaction to be in the best interest of


RoodMicrotec and to promote the sustainable success of its business, taking into


account the interests of all its stakeholders.


Accordingly, the RoodMicrotec Boards have unanimously resolved to support the


Transaction, recommend the Offer for acceptance by the Shareholders and


recommend to the Shareholders to vote in favour of the Resolutions at the


General Meeting, to be held on 19 October 2023, each in accordance with the


terms and subject to the conditions of the Merger Agreement


(the "Recommendation"). The Recommendation is included in the Position


Statement, which also includes the agenda for the General Meeting and the


explanatory notes thereto and which has been made available as of today on


RoodMicrotec's corporate website at https://www.roodmicrotec.com/ and


https://www.roodmicrotec.com/en/investor-relations-en/information-about-the-


public-offer-by-microtest-for-roodmicrotec-shares.


Fairness Opinion


AXECO Corporate Finance has issued a fairness opinion to the RoodMicrotec Boards


on 12 June 2023 to the effect that, as of such date and subject to the


qualifications, limitations, and assumptions set forth in the fairness opinion,


(i) the Offer Price is fair, from a financial point of view, to the


Shareholders, and (ii) the purchase price to be paid in connection with the


Share Sale is fair, from a financial point of view, to RoodMicrotec Holding. The


full text of the fairness opinion, which sets forth the assumptions made,


procedures followed, matters considered and limitations on the review undertaken


in connection with the opinion, is included as an Annex to the Position


Statement. The opinion of AXECO Corporate Finance has been given to the


RoodMicrotec Boards, and not to the Shareholders. As such, the fairness opinion


does not contain a recommendation to the Shareholders as to whether they should


tender their Shares under the Offer (if and when made) or how they should vote


or act with respect to the Resolutions or any other matter.


Irrevocable undertakings


The Offer is supported by several of RoodMicrotec's substantial Shareholders and


all Warrant Holders (as set out in detail in the Offer Memorandum), together


representing approximately 30.9% of the Shares as at closing of the Offer on a


Fully Diluted Basis.


Each of the Shareholders referred to in the previous paragraph has irrevocably


committed to Microtest to support the Offer and tender all Shares held by it


(immediately prior to closing of the Offer) in the Offer.


Furthermore, all Warrant Holders have, subject to the Offer being declared


unconditional, irrevocably committed to either (i) assign their Warrants to


Microtest or (ii) exercise their Warrants and tender the Shares to be issued


pursuant to the exercise of the Warrants. A total number of 7,485,000 Warrants


were issued by RoodMicrotec and are irrevocably committed, representing


approximately 9.1% of the Shares on a Fully Diluted Basis.


In accordance with the Merger Rules, any information shared with these


individuals about the Offer has been included in the Offer Memorandum and the


relevant Shareholders, including Warrant Holders that will exercise their


Warrants and receive newly issued Shares following such exercise, will tender


their Shares on the same terms and conditions as the other Shareholders.


Non-Financial Covenants


RoodMicrotec and Microtest have agreed to certain covenants in respect of,


amongst others, strategy, structure and governance, financing, employees and


minority shareholders for a duration of one year in general after the Settlement


Date (the "Non-Financial Covenants"), including the covenants summarised below.


Strategy


Microtest shall support and respect RoodMicrotec's current business strategy as


described in RoodMicrotec's annual report for the financial year ended 31


December 2022 (the "Strategy"). RoodMicrotec shall continue to be a state of the


art and one-stop-shop service company for clients in the semiconductor industry,


offering supply chain management, wafer & component testing, and qualification &


failure analysis for companies in the application-specific integrated circuits


(ASICs) value chain, a highly valued partner to clients who wish to launch high-


quality semiconductor devices globally and recognised player with a strong brand


name and market position. Following settlement of the Offer, Microtest shall


work with RoodMicrotec to grow the business in a manner that reflects the


Strategy and Microtest undertakes to set up a financial framework, including


sufficient levels of cash, that supports the realisation of the Strategy.


Structure and governance


The current governance structure with a two-tier board will be maintained after


settlement of the Offer. After the successful completion of the Offer, the


current members of the Board of Management, Mr. Martin Sallenhag (CEO) and Mr.


Arvid Ladega (CFO), shall continue to serve as members of the Board of


Management, with Mr. Luca Civita joining the Board of Management as Chief


Integration Officer.


It is envisaged that, between the Settlement Date and the delisting of


RoodMicrotec, Mr. Giuseppe Amelio, Mr. Franco Prestigiacomo and Mr. Stefano


Calabrò are initially appointed as observers in the Supervisory Board, with the


Supervisory Board otherwise being composed of Mr. Ruud van der Linden (chair)


and Mr. Marc Verstraeten (who will both continue to serve on the Supervisory


Board as "Independent SB Members"). Consequently, immediately following the


successful delisting of RoodMicrotec, it is envisaged that the Supervisory Board


will be composed of: (i) three members nominated by Microtest, Mr. Giuseppe


Amelio, Mr. Franco Prestigiacomo and Mr. Stefano Calabrò and (ii) the


Independent SB Members. The affirmative vote of the two Independent SB Members


shall be required in respect of any new Board of Management appointments or of


replacement of Messrs. Sallenhag, Ladega and Civita for the duration of the Non-


Financial Covenants. The two Independent SB Members will be tasked in particular


with monitoring compliance with the Non-Financial Covenants, and any deviation


from the Non-Financial Covenants will require the approval of the Supervisory


Board, including the affirmative vote of the two Independent SB Members.


Microtest shall not break up the RoodMicrotec Group or its business units, other


than by way of a strategic reorganisation or re-grouping of its activities.


Microtest does not intend to pursue any divestments (other than the Post-Closing


Restructuring). RoodMicrotec or its legal successor, together with their


respective subsidiaries, will have their own operating and reporting structure.


The management of RoodMicrotec or its legal successor remains responsible for


managing the RoodMicrotec Group and its businesses, subject to applicable rules


and regulations. RoodMicrotec's Dutch finance function shall be maintained in


the Deventer area. The operations in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany, shall be


maintained and Microtest is committed to further grow the operations at these


locations. The major brand and product names of the RoodMicrotec Group in all


relevant markets and the name of RoodMicrotec and the RoodMicrotec Group


companies shall remain unchanged. The RoodMicrotec Group shall be allowed to


maintain its corporate identity, values and culture.


Financing


Microtest shall procure that the RoodMicrotec Group will remain prudently


capitalised and financed to safeguard the continuity of the business, also


taking into account any dividends paid out, and the execution of the Strategy.


Employees


The existing rights and benefits of the employees of the RoodMicrotec Group will


be respected, as will the RoodMicrotec Group's current employee consultation


structure and existing arrangements with any employee representative body within


the RoodMicrotec Group. No reduction of the workforce of the RoodMicrotec Group


is envisaged as a direct consequence of the Transaction or completion thereof.


Offer conditions


The Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the following Offer


Conditions, customary for a transaction of this kind:


* minimum acceptance level under which the number of Tendered and Committed


Securities must represent at least 95% of the Shares on a Fully Diluted


Basis as at the Closing Date, which percentage will be automatically


adjusted to 80% if the General Meeting has adopted the Resolutions relating


to the Post-Closing Restructuring and such Resolutions are in full force and


effect on the Closing Date;


* no material breach of the Merger Agreement having occurred that has not been


timely remedied;


* no amendment or withdrawal of the Recommendation having occurred;


* no material adverse effect having occurred since the date of the Merger


Agreement;


* no Superior Offer having been announced or made;


* no mandatory offer pursuant to Article 5:70 DFSA for all the issued Shares


with a consideration that is at least equal to the Offer Price having been


announced or made;


* no Governmental or Court Order being in effect that restrains or prohibits


the consummation of the Transaction in any material respect;


* no notification having been received from the AFM stating that the Offer has


been prepared, announced or made in violation of the provisions of chapter


5.5 of the DFSA or the Decree and that, pursuant to section 5:80 paragraph


2 of the DFSA, investment firms will not be allowed to cooperate with the


Offer;


* trading in the Shares on Euronext Amsterdam not having been suspended or


ended by Euronext Amsterdam; and


* the General Meeting having adopted the Resolutions which will be voted on at


the General Meeting and the Resolutions being in full force and effect.


The Offer conditions will have to be satisfied or waived ultimately on 30 April


2024.


General Meeting


In accordance with Article 18, paragraph 1 of the Decree, RoodMicrotec has


convened the General Meeting, in which meeting the Offer will also be discussed,


recommended to the Shareholders for acceptance and the Shareholders will be


requested to vote in favour of the Resolutions. The General Meeting shall be


held at 14:00 hours CEST on 19 October 2023 at the Amsterdam Stock Exchange


(Euronext) at Beursplein 5 in (1012 JW) Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Separate


convocation materials have been made available on RoodMicrotec's corporate


website: https://www.roodmicrotec.com and


https://www.roodmicrotec.com/en/investor-relations-en/annual-general-meeting.


The information for Shareholders as required pursuant to Article 18, paragraph


2 of the Decree, is included in the Position Statement, which also includes the


agenda for the General Meeting and the explanatory notes thereto and which has


been made available as of today on RoodMicrotec's corporate website at


https://www.roodmicrotec.com and https://www.roodmicrotec.com/en/investor-


relations-en/information-about-the-public-offer-by-microtest-for-roodmicrotec-


shares.


Indicative timetable


Expected date and time


(All times are CEST) Event


09:00 hours CEST, 1 September 2023 Commencement of the Offer Period


14:00 hours CEST, 19 October 2023 General Meeting, at which meeting,


among other matters, the Offer will


be discussed and the Resolutions will


be voted on


17:40 hours CEST, 27 October 2023 Initial Closing Date: deadline for


Shareholders wishing to tender


Shares, unless the Offer is extended


in accordance with Article 15 of the


Decree as described in section 4.6


(Extension) of the Offer Memorandum


No later than three (3) Business Unconditional Date: the date on which


Days after the Closing Date Microtest will publicly announce


whether the Offer is declared


unconditional (gestand wordt gedaan)


in accordance with Article 16 of the


Decree


No later than the third Business Day Settlement Date: the date on which,


after the Unconditional Date in accordance with the terms and


conditions of the Offer, Microtest


will pay the Offer Price for each


Share validly tendered and not


withdrawn


No later than the third Business Post-Acceptance Period: if the Offer


Days after the Unconditional Date is declared unconditional, Microtest


shall announce a


Post-Acceptance Period for a period


of two (2) weeks in accordance with


Article 17 of the Decree


No later than the third Business Day Settlement of the Shares tendered


after the expiration of the Post- during the Post-Acceptance Period:


Acceptance Period the date on which, in accordance with


the terms and conditions of the


Offer, Microtest will pay the Offer


Price for each Share tendered during


the Post-Acceptance Period


Offer Period


The Offer Period begins at 09:00 hours CEST on 1 September 2023 and ends,


subject to extension in accordance with section 4.6 (Extension) of the Offer


Memorandum, at 17:40 hours CEST on 27 October 2023.


Shares tendered on or prior to the Initial Closing Date may not be withdrawn,


subject to the right of withdrawal of any tender of Shares in accordance with


the provisions of Article 5b, paragraph 5, Article 15, paragraphs 3 and 8 and


Article 15a paragraph 3 of the Decree and in accordance with the procedures set


forth in section 4.3.5 (Withdrawal rights) of the Offer Memorandum.


Acceptance by Shareholders


The tender of any Share by a Shareholder constitutes an acceptance of the Offer


by such Shareholder. If in doubt, holders of Shares should contact the


Settlement Agent at the contact details included in section 2.6 (Contact


details) of the Offer Memorandum.


Shareholders who hold their Shares through an institution admitted to Euronext


Amsterdam (aangesloten instelling) (an "Admitted Institution") are requested to


make their acceptance known through their custodian, bank or stockbroker no


later than 17:40 hours CEST, on the initial Closing Date, being 17:40 hours CEST


on 27 October 2023, unless the Offer Period is extended in accordance with


section 4.6 (Extension) of the Offer Memorandum. Custodians, banks or


stockbrokers may set an earlier deadline for communication by Shareholders in


order to permit the custodian, bank or stockbroker to communicate its


acceptances to the Settlement Agent in a timely manner. Accordingly,


Shareholders holding Shares through a financial intermediary should comply with


the dates communicated by such financial intermediary, as such dates may differ


from the dates and times noted in the Offer Memorandum.


Admitted Institutions may tender Shares for acceptance only to the Settlement


Agent and only in writing. The Admitted Institutions are requested to tender the


Shares via Euroclear Nederland (via Swift message MT565). In submitting an


acceptance, the Admitted Institutions are required to submit a statement to the


Settlement Agent containing the name and the number of Shares for all instances


in which Shareholders tender more than 100,000 Shares. In submitting the


acceptance, Admitted Institutions are required to declare that (i) they have the


tendered Shares in their administration, (ii) each Shareholder who accepts the


Offer irrevocably represents and warrants that (a) the Tendered Shares are being


tendered in compliance with the restrictions set out in


sections 1 (Restrictions) and 2 (Important Information) of the Offer Memorandum


and (b) it is not the subject or target, directly or indirectly, of any economic


or financial sanctions administered or enforced by any agency of the US


government, the European Union, any member state thereof, or the United Nations,


other than solely by virtue of its inclusion in, or ownership by a person


included in, the US "Sectoral Sanctions Identifications (SSI) List" or Annex


III, IV, V or VI of Council Regulation (EU) No. 833/2014 of 31 July 2014, as


amended, and (iii) they undertake to transfer these Tendered Shares to Microtest


prior to or ultimately on the Settlement Date, provided that the Offer has been


declared unconditional (gestand wordt gedaan).


In case of failure to deliver any Tendered Shares on the Settlement Date, a


penalty of 10% of the Offer Price per Tendered Share will be charged by the


Settlement Agent for every non-delivered Tendered Share to the relevant Admitted


Institution.


Although under normal circumstances the Admitted Institutions ensure that the


Shares are transferred (geleverd) to Microtest, if so instructed by Shareholder,


each Shareholder will be responsible for transfer (levering) of its Shares to


Microtest.


Subject to Article 5b, paragraph 5, Article 15, paragraphs 3 and 8 and Article


15a paragraph 3 of the Decree, the tendering of Shares in acceptance of the


Offer will constitute irrevocable instructions (i) to block any attempt to


transfer the Shares tendered, so that on or prior to the Settlement Date no


transfer of such Shares may be effected (other than to the Settlement Agent on


or prior to the Settlement Date if the Offer is declared unconditional (gestand


wordt gedaan) and the Shares have been accepted for purchase), (ii) to debit the


securities account in which such Shares are held on the Settlement Date in


respect of all of the Tendered Shares, against payment by the Settlement Agent


of the Offer Price per Share, and (iii) to effect the transfer (leveren) of


those Tendered Shares to Microtest.


Extension


If one or more of the Offer Conditions set out in section 5.5 (Offer Conditions,


waiver and satisfaction) of the Offer Memorandum is not satisfied by the initial


Closing Date or waived in accordance with section 5.5.2 (Waiver) of the Offer


Memorandum, Microtest may, in accordance with Article 15, paragraph 1 and


paragraph 2 of the Decree and after consultation with RoodMicrotec, extend the


Offer Period once for a minimum period of two (2) weeks and a maximum period of


ten (10) weeks in order to have such Offer Conditions satisfied or waived. At


the date of the Offer Memorandum, Microtest does not anticipate any such


extension. In the event a third party makes or announces a competing offer for


the Shares prior to the expiry of the Offer Period (whether or not extended


pursuant to Article 15, paragraph 1 and paragraph 2 of the Decree), Microtest


may extend the Offer Period at its own discretion in accordance with Article 15,


paragraph 5 of the Decree to the end of the offer period of such competing


offer. Further extensions are subject to an exemption from the AFM.


If Microtest decides to request an exemption from the AFM it may, subject to


receipt of such exemption, extend the Offer Period until such time as Microtest


reasonably believes is necessary to cause the Offer Conditions to be satisfied,


but no later than the Long Stop Date. If no exemption is granted by the AFM


while not all Offer Conditions have been satisfied before the end of the


extended Offer Period (and if such Offer Condition(s) has or have not been


waived to the extent legally permitted in accordance with section 5.5.2 (Waiver)


of the Offer Memorandum), the Offer will be terminated as a consequence of such


Offer Condition(s) not having been satisfied or waived on or before the


Unconditional Date.


In the event of any extension, all references in the Offer Memorandum to 17:40


hours CEST on the Closing Date shall, unless the context requires otherwise, be


changed to the latest date and time to which the Offer Period has been so


extended.


If the Offer Period is extended, so that the obligation pursuant to Article 16


of the Decree to announce whether the Offer is declared unconditional is


postponed, a public announcement to that effect will be made ultimately on the


third Business Day following the initial Closing Date in accordance with the


provisions of Article 15, paragraph 1 and paragraph 2 of the Decree. If


Microtest extends the Offer Period, the Offer will expire on the latest time and


date to which Microtest extends the Offer Period.


During an extension of the Offer Period, any Shares previously tendered and not


withdrawn will remain subject to the Offer, subject to the right of each


Shareholder to withdraw the Shares he or she has already tendered in accordance


with section 4.3.5 (Withdrawal rights) of the Offer Memorandum.


Declaring the Offer unconditional


The obligation of Microtest to declare the Offer unconditional is subject to the


satisfaction or waiver of the Offer Conditions. Reference is made to section


5.5 (Offer Conditions, waiver and satisfaction) of the Offer Memorandum. The


Offer Conditions may be waived, to the extent permitted by Applicable Laws, as


set out in section 5.5.2 (Waiver) of the Offer Memorandum. If Microtest or


RoodMicrotec, or each of Microtest and RoodMicrotec, as applicable, wholly or


partly waive one or more Offer Conditions according to section 5.5.2 (Waiver) of


the Offer Memorandum, Microtest will inform the Shareholders as required by the


Applicable Laws.


No later than on the Unconditional Date (i.e. the third Business Day following


the Closing Date) Microtest will determine whether the Offer Conditions have


been satisfied or waived as set out in section 5.5 (Offer Conditions, waiver and


satisfaction) of the Offer Memorandum, to the extent permitted by Applicable


Laws. In addition, Microtest will announce on the Unconditional Date whether (i)


the Offer is declared unconditional, (ii) the Offer will be extended in


accordance with Article 15 of the Decree, or (iii) the Offer is terminated as a


result of the Offer Conditions set out in section 5.5.1 (Offer Conditions) of


the Offer Memorandum not having been satisfied or waived, all in accordance with


section 5.5.2 (Waiver) of the Offer Memorandum and section 5.8 (Satisfaction) of


the Offer Memorandum, Article 16 of the Decree and the provisions of the Merger


Agreement. In the event that the Offer is not declared unconditional, Microtest


will explain such decision.


In the event that Microtest announces that the Offer is declared unconditional


(gestand wordt gedaan), Microtest will accept all Tendered Shares and shall


announce a Post-Acceptance Period (na-aanmeldingstermijn) as set out in section


4.8 (Post-Acceptance Period) of the Offer Memorandum.


Settlement


In the event that Microtest announces that the Offer is declared unconditional


(gestand wordt gedaan), Shareholders who have validly tendered (or defectively


tendered provided that such defect has been waived by Microtest) and transferred


(geleverd) their Shares for acceptance pursuant to the Offer on or prior to the


Closing Date will receive within three (3) Business Days following the


Unconditional Date the Offer Price in respect of each Tendered Share, as of


which moment dissolution or annulment of a Shareholder's tender or transfer


(levering) shall not be permitted. Settlement will only take place if the Offer


is declared unconditional (gestand wordt gedaan).


Post-Acceptance Period


In the event that Microtest announces that the Offer is declared unconditional


(gestand wordt gedaan), Microtest shall, in accordance with Article 17 of the


Decree, within three (3) Business Days after declaring the Offer unconditional,


publicly announce a Post-Acceptance Period


(na-aanmeldingstermijn) of two (2) weeks to enable Shareholders who did not


tender their Shares during the Offer Period to tender their Shares under the


same terms and conditions as the Offer (including the terms and conditions set


out in section 4.3 (Acceptance by Shareholders) of the Offer Memorandum).


In the Post-Acceptance Period, Shareholders who hold their Shares through an


Admitted Institution are requested to make their acceptance known through their


custodian, bank or stockbroker no later than 17:40 hours CEST on the last


Business Day of the Post-Acceptance Period. The custodian, bank or stockbroker


may set an earlier deadline for communication by Shareholders in order to permit


the custodian, bank or stockbroker to communicate its acceptances to the


Settlement Agent in a timely manner. Accordingly, Shareholders holding Shares


through a financial intermediary should comply with the dates communicated by


such financial intermediary, as such dates may differ from the dates and times


noted in the Offer Memorandum.


Microtest will publicly announce the results of the Post-Acceptance Period and


the total amount and total percentage of Shares held by it in accordance with


Article 17, paragraph 4 of the Decree ultimately on the third Business Day


following the last day of the Post-Acceptance Period. Microtest shall continue


to accept for payment all Shares validly tendered (or defectively tendered,


provided that such defect has been waived by Microtest) during such Post-


Acceptance Period and shall pay for such Shares as soon as reasonably possible


and in any case no later than on the third Business Day following the last day


of the Post-Acceptance Period.


During the Post-Acceptance Period, Shareholders have no right to withdraw Shares


from the Offer, whether validly tendered (or defectively tendered, provided that


such defect has been waived by Microtest) during the Offer Period or during the


Post-Acceptance Period.


In the event any Distribution on the Shares is declared by RoodMicrotec prior to


the settlement date of the Shares tendered in the Post-Acceptance Period whereby


the record date for entitlement to such Distribution is prior to such settlement


date, the Offer Price will be decreased by the full amount of any such


Distribution made by RoodMicrotec in respect of each Share (before any


applicable withholding tax).


Post-Closing Restructurings - General


Microtest and RoodMicrotec believe that having the RoodMicrotec Group operate in


a wholly-owned set up without a listing on Euronext Amsterdam is better for the


sustainable success of its business and long-term value creation. This belief is


based, inter alia, on:


* the fact that having a single shareholder and operating without a public


listing increases the RoodMicrotec Group's ability to achieve the goals and


implement the actions of its strategy and reduces the RoodMicrotec Group's


costs;


* the ability of RoodMicrotec and Microtest to terminate the listing of the


Shares from Euronext Amsterdam, and all resulting cost savings therefrom;


* the ability to achieve an efficient capital structure (both from a tax and


financing perspective);


* the ability to implement and focus on achieving long-term strategic goals of


RoodMicrotec, as opposed to short-term performance driven by periodic


reporting obligations; and


* as part of long-term strategic objectives the ability to focus on pursuing


and supporting (by providing access to equity and debt capital) continued


buy-and-build acquisition opportunities as and when they arise.


Buy-Out


Microtest and RoodMicrotec will seek to procure the delisting of the Shares from


Euronext Amsterdam, as soon as practicable after the ending of the Post-


Acceptance Period.


If, after settlement of the Shares tendered during the Post-Acceptance Period,


Microtest holds at least 95% of the Shares, Microtest will as soon as possible


commence the Buy-Out.


Post-Closing Restructuring


If, after settlement of the Shares tendered during the Post-Acceptance Period,


Microtest holds less than 95%, but at least 80% of the Shares (excluding, for


the avoidance of doubt, any Shares held by RoodMicrotec or any of its Group


Companies), Microtest intends to acquire the entire business of the RoodMicrotec


Group for an amount equal to the Offer Price, pursuant to:


* a legal triangular merger of the RoodMicrotec Group into a newly


incorporated wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of RoodMicrotec, RoodMicrotec


B.V., with a newly incorporated wholly-owned direct subsidiary of


RoodMicrotec, RoodMicrotec Holding B.V. ("RoodMicrotec Holding"), the sole


shareholder of RoodMicrotec B.V., allotting shares to holders of the Shares


in a 1:1 exchange ratio and upon which RoodMicrotec will cease to exist and


the Shares' admission to listing and trading on Euronext Amsterdam will


terminate (the "Triangular Merger")(1);


* a subsequent share sale pursuant to which RoodMicrotec Holding will sell and


transfer the outstanding RoodMicrotec B.V. share(s) to Microtest (the "Share


Sale"); and


* a subsequent dissolution and liquidation of RoodMicrotec Holding (the


"Liquidation" and, together with the Triangular Merger and the Share Sale,


the "Post-Closing Restructuring").


Microtest will, with the cooperation of RoodMicrotec, ensure that the liquidator


of RoodMicrotec Holding arranges for an advance liquidation distribution to the


shareholders of RoodMicrotec Holding, which is intended to take place on or


about the date of the closing of the Share Sale and will result in a payment per


share equal to the Offer Price, without any interest and less applicable


withholding taxes or other taxes. The Post-Closing Restructuring is subject to


the approval of the General Meeting, which will be sought at the General


Meeting.


If, after settlement of the Shares tendered during the Post-Acceptance Period,


Microtest holds less than 95% of the Shares, Microtest may effect or cause to


effect other restructurings of the RoodMicrotec Group for the purpose of


achieving an optimal operational, legal, financial or fiscal structure, all in


accordance with applicable laws and the terms of the Merger Agreement.


Liquidity and delisting


The purchase of Shares by Microtest pursuant to the Offer will reduce the number


of Shareholders, as well as the number of Shares that might otherwise be traded


publicly. As a result the liquidity and market value of the Shares that were not


tendered under the Offer, or were tendered and validly withdrawn, may be


adversely affected. Microtest does not intend to compensate for such adverse


effect by, for example, setting up a liquidity mechanism for the Shares that are


not tendered following the Settlement Date and the Post-Acceptance Period.


Should the Offer be declared unconditional, Microtest and RoodMicrotec intend to


procure the delisting of the Shares on Euronext Amsterdam as soon as possible


under Applicable Laws. This may further adversely affect the liquidity and


market value of any Shares not tendered.


If Microtest acquires 95% or more of the Shares, it will be able to procure


delisting of the Shares from Euronext Amsterdam in accordance with applicable


(policy) rules. However, the listing of the Shares on Euronext Amsterdam will


also terminate after a successful Legal Merger as set out in section 5.15.3


(Post-Closing Restructuring) of the Offer Memorandum or any other measures or


procedures set out in section 5.15 (Post Closing Restructurings) of the Offer


Memorandum.


Announcements


Any announcements in relation to the Offer will be issued by means of a press


release. Any press release issued by RoodMicrotec will be made available on its


corporate website (https://www.roodmicrotec.com/ and


https://www.roodmicrotec.com/en/investor-relations-en/information-about-the-


public-offer-by-microtest-for-roodmicrotec-shares). Any press release issued by


Microtest will be made available on its corporate website


(https://www.microtest.net).


Subject to any applicable requirements of the Merger Rules and without limiting


the manner in which Microtest may choose to make any public announcement,


Microtest will have no obligation to communicate any public announcement other


than as described in the Offer Memorandum.


Offer Memorandum, Position Statement and further information


Microtest is making the Offer on the terms and subject to the conditions and


restrictions contained in the Offer Memorandum, which is available as of today.


In addition, the Position Statement is available as of today, containing the


information required by Article 18, paragraph 2 and Annex G of the Decree in


connection with the Offer.


This press release contains selected, condensed information regarding the Offer


and does not replace the Offer Memorandum and/or the Position Statement. The


information in this press release is not complete and additional information is


contained in the Offer Memorandum and the Position Statement.


Shareholders are advised to review the Offer Memorandum and the Position


Statement in detail and to seek independent advice where appropriate in order to


reach a reasoned judgment in respect of the Offer and the content of the Offer


Memorandum and the Position Statement. In addition, Shareholders are urged to


consult their tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of tendering their


Shares in the Offer and, in case Shareholders contemplate not tendering their


Shares in the Offer, the tax consequences of the Buy-Out, the Post-Closing


Restructuring or any Post-Settlement Restructuring.


Digital copies of the Offer Memorandum and the Position Statement are available


on the corporate website of RoodMicrotec at https://www.roodmicrotec.com/ and


https://www.roodmicrotec.com/en/investor-relations-en/information-about-the-


public-offer-by-microtest-for-roodmicrotec-shares, and a digital copy of the


Offer Memorandum is available on the corporate website of Microtest at


https://www.microtest.net. Such websites do not constitute a part of, and are


not incorporated by reference into, the Offer Memorandum or the Position


Statement. Copies of the Offer Memorandum are also available free of charge from


the Settlement Agent at the address mentioned below upon request.


Settlement Agent


Attn: Corporate Broking (HQ7212)


ABN AMRO Bank N.V.


Gustav Mahlerlaan 10


1082 PP Amsterdam


The Netherlands


For more information:


Huijskens Sassen Communications


Clemens Sassen


+31 6 46 11 11 89


clemens@hscomms.nl (mailto:clemens@hscomms.nl)


Advisors


On behalf of Microtest, Rothschild & Co is acting as sole financial advisor and


Linklaters LLP is acting as legal counsel.


AXECO Corporate Finance B.V. is acting as RoodMicrotec's sole financial advisor


and Bird & Bird (Netherlands) LLP is acting as RoodMicrotec's legal counsel.


About RoodMicrotec


With more than 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics


industry, RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply


and quality services. RoodMicrotec is a highly valued partner for many companies


worldwide and offers specifically tailored turnkey solutions for each single


customer's requirements. The turnkey services include project management, wafer


test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis, and logistics. All


services provided by RoodMicrotec meet the high quality standards of the


automotive, industrial, healthcare, and high reliability aerospace sectors.


RoodMicrotec is headquartered in Deventer, the Netherlands, with operational


units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.


For more information, please visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com.


About Microtest


Microtest is a well-reputed player both in designing and manufacturing automated


test equipment and in providing testing services. It is an entity incorporated


under Italian law, controlled by Seven Holding 3 S.à r.l., a wholly owned


subsidiary of the private equity fund Xenon, a leading mid-cap private equity


fund with 33+ years of experience and 175+ investments.


The current CEOs, Giuseppe Amelio and Moreno Lupi, have been leading Microtest


since its foundation in 1999 in Altopascio (Lucca), Italy. Over time, Microtest


has become a technological partner of some of the world's leading microchip


manufacturers, skilled in developing innovative solutions, thanks to a solid


engineering team and good production flexibility. In 2004, Microtest started


designing and producing Automatic Test Equipment (the systems used in the


semiconductor industry for electronic components and wafter testing) for several


applications such as avionics and cars' electronic modules, radar and wireless


communications for defence and medical devices.


A few years later, Microtest broadened its scope by also offering "test house"


services, furthermore enhanced with a direct presence in the Far East following


the opening of a subsidiary in Malaysia in 2018. In April 2022, Xenon Private


Equity acquired a majority stake in Microtest, spurring its international


expansion strategy. Microtest reached more than 30 million in revenues in 2022,


with an Ebitda margin above 38%. Microtest commercial network and customer


service are spread over the US, Europe, and Asia. In 2023 Microtest acquired


Test Inspire, a highly innovative Dutch company focused on Automatic Testing


Equipment.


For more information, please visit https://www.microtest.net.


Disclaimer


This is a joint press release by RoodMicrotec and Microtest pursuant to the


provisions of Article 4 paragraphs 1 and 3, Article 5 paragraph 1 and Article 7


paragraph 4 of the Decree and contains inside information within the meaning of


Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information in this press


release is not intended to be complete. This press release is for information


purposes only and does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any


offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities.


The distribution of this press release may, in some countries, be restricted by


law or regulation. Accordingly, persons who come into possession of this


document should inform themselves of and observe these restrictions. To the


fullest extent permitted by applicable law, RoodMicrotec, Microtest and Xenon


disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violation of any such


restrictions by any person. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may


constitute a violation of the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Neither


RoodMicrotec, Microtest nor Xenon, nor any of their respective advisors, assumes


any responsibility for any violation of any of these restrictions. Any


RoodMicrotec shareholder who is in any doubt as to his or her position should


consult an appropriate professional advisor without delay. This announcement is


not to be published or distributed in or to the United States, Canada or Japan.


The information in the press release is not intended to be complete. This


announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer


or an invitation to acquire or dispose of any securities or investment advice or


an inducement to enter into investment activity. This announcement does not


constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire


the securities of RoodMicrotec in any jurisdiction.


Forward Looking Statements


Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking


statements", such as statements relating to the impact of this Offer on


RoodMicrotec and Microtest and the targeted timeline for the Offer. Forward-


looking statements include those preceded by, followed by or that include the


words "anticipated", "expected" or similar expressions. These forward-looking


statements speak only as of the date of this release. Although RoodMicrotec,


Microtest and Xenon believe that the assumptions upon which their respective


financial information and their respective forward-looking statements are based


are reasonable, they can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements


will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks,


uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ


materially from historical experience or from future results expressed or


implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties


include, but are not limited to, receipt of regulatory approvals without


unexpected delays or conditions, Microtest's ability to successfully operate


RoodMicrotec without disruption to its other business activities, Microtest's


ability to achieve the anticipated results from the acquisition of RoodMicrotec,


the effects of competition, economic conditions in the global markets in which


RoodMicrotec operates, and other factors that can be found in RoodMicrotec's,


Microtest's and/or Xenon's press releases and public filings.


Neither RoodMicrotec, Microtest nor Xenon, nor any of their respective advisors,


accepts any responsibility for any financial information contained in this press


release relating to the business, results of operations or financial condition


of the other or their respective groups. Each of RoodMicrotec, Microtest and


Xenon expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any


updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to


reflect any change in the expectations with regard thereto or any change in


events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.


1 Presently, RoodMicrotec Holding and RoodMicrotec B.V. are direct


subsidiaries of RoodMicrotec. In the event that the Post-Closing Restructuring


shall be pursued, prior to the Triangular Merger being implemented, RoodMicrotec


shall transfer its shareholding in RoodMicrotec B.V. to RoodMicrotec Holding as


a consequence of which RoodMicrotec Holding shall become the sole shareholder of


RoodMicrotec B.V. (and RoodMicrotec B.V. will become an indirect instead of a


direct subsidiary of RoodMicrotec).


Bitte warten...