GNW-Adhoc: Delisting of RoodMicrotec effective as per 18 December 2023

20.11.23 08:05
dpa-AFX

^This is a joint press release by RoodMicrotec N.V. ("RoodMicrotec") and


Microtest S.p.A. ("Microtest"). This press release is not for release,


publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or


indirectly, in any jurisdiction in which such release, publication or


distribution would be unlawful.


Vicopisano, Italy / Deventer, the Netherlands, 20 November 2023


With reference to the joint press release by RoodMicrotec and Microtest dated


13 November 2023, in connection with Microtest holding more than 95% of the


issued and outstanding shares in RoodMicrotec ("Shares") following completion of


the public offer made by Microtest for all Shares, and following their request


to Euronext Amsterdam N.V. ("Euronext") to approve the delisting of the Shares


from Euronext Amsterdam, RoodMicrotec and Microtest announce that the last


trading date of the Shares shall be on 15 December 2023 and the delisting of the


Shares from Euronext shall occur on 18 December 2023.


For more information:


Huijskens Sassen Communications


Clemens Sassen


+31 6 46 11 11 89


clemens@hscomms.nl (mailto:clemens@hscomms.nl)


This press release contains inside information within the meaning of article


7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.


Â°





Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,315 € 0,32 € -0,005 € -1,56% 20.11./09:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NL0000440477 872037 0,35 € 0,18 €
Werte im Artikel
0,32 plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,323 € 0,00%  08:03
Frankfurt 0,315 € -1,56%  09:54
  = Realtime
