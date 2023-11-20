GNW-Adhoc: Delisting of RoodMicrotec effective as per 18 December 2023
20.11.23 08:05
dpa-AFX
^This is a joint press release by RoodMicrotec N.V. ("RoodMicrotec") and
Microtest S.p.A. ("Microtest"). This press release is not for release,
publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or
indirectly, in any jurisdiction in which such release, publication or
distribution would be unlawful.
Vicopisano, Italy / Deventer, the Netherlands, 20 November 2023
With reference to the joint press release by RoodMicrotec and Microtest dated
13 November 2023, in connection with Microtest holding more than 95% of the
issued and outstanding shares in RoodMicrotec ("Shares") following completion of
the public offer made by Microtest for all Shares, and following their request
to Euronext Amsterdam N.V. ("Euronext") to approve the delisting of the Shares
from Euronext Amsterdam, RoodMicrotec and Microtest announce that the last
trading date of the Shares shall be on 15 December 2023 and the delisting of the
Shares from Euronext shall occur on 18 December 2023.
For more information:
Huijskens Sassen Communications
Clemens Sassen
+31 6 46 11 11 89
clemens@hscomms.nl (mailto:clemens@hscomms.nl)
This press release contains inside information within the meaning of article
7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Â°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,315 €
|0,32 €
|-0,005 €
|-1,56%
|20.11./09:54
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NL0000440477
|872037
|0,35 €
|0,18 €