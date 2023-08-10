GNW-Adhoc: ADDITIONAL ROODMICROTEC WARRANT HOLDER GIVES IRREVOCABLE COMMITMENT TO SELL AND ASSIGN ITS WARRANTS UNDER THE OFFER BY MICROTEST ANNOUNCED ON 13 JUNE 2023

Erweiterte Funktionen



This is a joint press release by RoodMicrotec N.V. ("RoodMicrotec" and, together


with its subsidiaries, the "RoodMicrotec Group") and Microtest S.p.A.


("Microtest"), an entity incorporated under Italian law, controlled by Seven


Holding 3 S.à r.l., a wholly owned subsidiary of the private equity fund Xenon


(as defined below), pursuant to the provisions of Section 4 Paragraph 3 and


Section 5 Paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Dutch Decree on Public Takeover Bids


(Besluit openbare biedingen Wft, the "Decree") in connection with the announced


recommended public offer by Microtest for all the issued and outstanding


ordinary shares in the capital of RoodMicrotec (the "Offer").


This press release does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any


offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. Any offer will be made only by


means of an offer memorandum (the "Offer Memorandum") approved by the Dutch


Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten) (the "AFM").


This press release is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or


in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, the United States, Canada and Japan


or in any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution


would be unlawful.


ADDITIONAL ROODMICROTEC WARRANT HOLDER GIVES IRREVOCABLE COMMITMENT TO SELL AND


ASSIGN ITS WARRANTS UNDER THE OFFER BY MICROTEST ANNOUNCED ON 13 JUNE 2023


Highlights


* Microtest has reached agreement with one additional holder of warrants


issued by RoodMicrotec (the "Warrants") in relation to its irrevocable


commitment to sell and assign its Warrants to Microtest, meaning that all


Warrant holders have now signed irrevocable undertakings with respect to


their Warrants


* This Warrant holder holds 300,000 Warrants, representing approximately 0.4%


of the outstanding Shares on a fully diluted basis


* In total, 30.9% of the Shares are now committed under the Offer on a fully


diluted basis


Vicopisano, Italy / Deventer, the Netherlands, 10 August 2023


Reference is made to the joint press releases by Microtest and RoodMicrotec


dated 13 June 2023, 6 July 2023 and 31 July 2023 in respect of the announced


recommended all-cash public offer envisaged to be made by Microtest at an offer


price of EUR 0.35 in cash per share (the "Offer Price") in the capital of


RoodMicrotec (the "Shares" and each a "Share").


As set out in the press releases by Microtest and RoodMicrotec dated 13 June


2023 and 31 July 2023, several of RoodMicrotec's substantial shareholders and


Warrant holders have previously undertaken to (i) support the Offer and tender


their Shares or, (ii) subject to the Offer being declared unconditional, either


(a) sell and assign the Warrants held by them to Microtest or (b) exercise their


Warrants and tender the Shares to be issued pursuant to the exercise of the


Warrants under the Offer.


Today, Microtest and RoodMicrotec jointly announce the entering into of an


irrevocable undertaking with one additional RoodMicrotec Warrant holder. As of


the date of this press release, all Warrant holders have entered into


irrevocable undertakings in relation to their Warrants.


Pursuant to the irrevocable undertaking entered into by this Warrant holder, it


will sell and assign its Warrants to Microtest for an amount in cash equal to


(i) the number of Warrants acquired by the Offeror multiplied by (ii) the Offer


Price minus EUR 0.15 per Warrant. As per today, the relevant Warrant holder


holds 300,000 Warrants, representing approximately 0.4% of the outstanding


Shares on a Fully Diluted Basis.


The irrevocable undertaking contains certain customary undertakings and


conditions, which are equal to the undertakings and conditions previously agreed


with Warrant holders that have signed irrevocable undertakings prior to the


initial announcement of the Offer on 13 June 2023, as described in the press


release by Microtest and RoodMicrotec published on that same day.


In accordance with the applicable public offer rules, any information shared


with the relevant Warrant holder about the Offer shall, if not published prior


to the Offer Memorandum being made generally available, be included in the Offer


Memorandum in respect of the Offer (if and when issued). At the date of this


press release Microtest on the one hand and the Warrant holder on the other


hand, do not hold shares in each other's capital.


Together with the irrevocable undertakings already referred to in the press


releases by Microtest and RoodMicrotec dated 13 June 2023 and 31 July 2023, all


irrevocable undertakings that have now been obtained by Microtest represent in


total approximately 30.9% of the Shares as per closing of the Offer (on a fully


diluted basis, assuming all Warrants are exercised immediately prior to closing


of the Offer). This includes the total number of 7,485,000 Warrants issued by


RoodMicrotec, representing approximately 9.1% of the outstanding Shares on a


fully diluted basis.


Settlement Agent


Attn: Corporate Broking (HQ7212)


ABN AMRO Bank N.V.


Gustav Mahlerlaan 10


1082 PP Amsterdam


The Netherlands


For more information:


Huijskens Sassen Communications


Clemens Sassen


+31 6 46 11 11 89


clemens@hscomms.nl (mailto:clemens@hscomms.nl)


Advisors


On behalf of Microtest, Rothschild & Co is acting as sole financial advisor and


Linklaters LLP is acting as legal counsel.


AXECO Corporate Finance B.V. is acting as RoodMicrotec's sole financial advisor


and Bird & Bird (Netherlands) LLP is acting as RoodMicrotec's legal counsel.


About RoodMicrotec


With more than 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics


industry, RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply


and quality services. RoodMicrotec is a highly valued partner for many companies


worldwide and offers specifically tailored turnkey solutions for each single


customer's requirements. The turnkey services include project management, wafer


test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis, and logistics. All


services provided by RoodMicrotec meet the high quality standards of the


automotive, industrial, healthcare, and high reliability aerospace sectors.


RoodMicrotec is headquartered in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units


in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.


For more information, please visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com.


About Microtest


Microtest is a well-reputed player both in designing and manufacturing automated


test equipment and in providing testing services. It is an entity incorporated


under Italian law, controlled by Seven Holding 3 S.à r.l., a wholly owned


subsidiary of the private equity fund Xenon Private Equity VII SCA SICAV RAIF


("Xenon"), a leading mid-cap private equity fund with 33+ years of experience


and 175+ investments.


The current CEOs, Mr. Giuseppe Amelio and Mr. Moreno Lupi, have been leading


Microtest since its foundation in 1999 in Altopascio (Lucca). Over time,


Microtest has become a technological partner of some of the world's leading


microchip manufacturers, skilled in developing innovative solutions, thanks to a


solid engineering team and good production flexibility. In 2004, Microtest


started designing and producing Automatic Test Equipment (the systems used in


the semiconductor industry for electronic components and wafter testing) for


several applications such as avionics and cars' electronic modules, radar and


wireless communications for defence and medical devices. A few years later,


Microtest broadened its scope by also offering "test house" services,


furthermore enhanced with a direct presence in the Far East following the


opening of a subsidiary in Malaysia in 2018. In April 2022, Xenon Private Equity


acquired a majority stake in Microtest, spurring its international expansion


strategy. Microtest reached more than 30 million in revenues in 2022, with an


Ebitda margin above 38%. Microtest commercial network and customer service are


spread over the US, Europe, and Asia. In 2023 Microtest acquired Test Inspire, a


highly innovative Dutch company focused on Automatic Testing Equipment.


For more information, please visit https://www.microtest.net.


Disclaimer


This is a joint press release by RoodMicrotec and Microtest pursuant to the


provisions of Section 4 Paragraphs 1 and 3, Section 5 Paragraph 1 and Section 7


Paragraph 4 of the Decree and contains inside information within the meaning of


Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information in this press


release is not intended to be complete. This press release is for information


purposes only and does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any


offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities.


The distribution of this press release may, in some countries, be restricted by


law or regulation. Accordingly, persons who come into possession of this


document should inform themselves of and observe these restrictions. To the


fullest extent permitted by applicable law, RoodMicrotec, Microtest and Xenon


disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violation of any such


restrictions by any person. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may


constitute a violation of the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Neither


RoodMicrotec, Microtest nor Xenon, nor any of their respective advisors, assumes


any responsibility for any violation of any of these restrictions. Any


RoodMicrotec shareholder who is in any doubt as to his or her position should


consult an appropriate professional advisor without delay. This announcement is


not to be published or distributed in or to the United States, Canada or Japan.


The information in the press release is not intended to be complete. This


announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer


or an invitation to acquire or dispose of any securities or investment advice or


an inducement to enter into investment activity. This announcement does not


constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire


the securities of RoodMicrotec in any jurisdiction.


Forward Looking Statements


Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking


statements," such as statements relating to the impact of this Offer on


RoodMicrotec and Microtest and the targeted timeline for the Offer. Forward-


looking statements include those preceded by, followed by or that include the


words "anticipated," "expected" or similar expressions. These forward-looking


statements speak only as of the date of this release. Although RoodMicrotec,


Microtest and Xenon believe that the assumptions upon which their respective


financial information and their respective forward-looking statements are based


are reasonable, they can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements


will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks,


uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ


materially from historical experience or from future results expressed or


implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties


include, but are not limited to, receipt of regulatory approvals without


unexpected delays or conditions, Microtest's ability to successfully operate


RoodMicrotec without disruption to its other business activities, Microtest's


ability to achieve the anticipated results from the acquisition of RoodMicrotec,


the effects of competition, economic conditions in the global markets in which


RoodMicrotec operates, and other factors that can be found in RoodMicrotec's,


Microtest's and/or Xenon's press releases and public filings.


Neither RoodMicrotec, Microtest nor Xenon, nor any of their respective advisors,


accepts any responsibility for any financial information contained in this press


release relating to the business, results of operations or financial condition


of the other or their respective groups. Each of RoodMicrotec, Microtest and


Xenon expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any


updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to


reflect any change in the expectations with regard thereto or any change in


events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.


