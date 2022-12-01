GB Group - H123 performance masks strategic progress

GB Group (GBG) reported a mixed performance in H123: strong growth in its Fraud and Location businesses was offset by weaker performance in the Identity business resulting in pro forma constant currency revenue growth of 3.4% y-o-y. Cryptocurrency headwinds and slowing economic growth drive downgrades to our Identity revenues and normalised EPS forecasts. Integration of Acuant is now complete and GBG is showing early signs of leveraging Acuant’s products and technology across the group.