Fresenius Medical Care Quartalszahlen: Analysten erwarten Umsatzsprung von 98,39% und Profitsteigerung von 44,19%

Fresenius Medical Care, a company based in Bad Homburg, Germany, will present its quarterly figures for the fourth quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of sales and profits? And how does the Fresenius Medical Care share compare to last year?

There are only 126 days left until the Fresenius Medical Care share, with a current market capitalization of EUR 12.03 billion, presents its new quarterly figures before the stock market opens. Shareholders as well as analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a significant increase in sales compared to the previous quarter. While Fresenius Medical Care achieved a turnover of EUR 5.00 billion in Q4 2022, it is now expected to jump by +98.39 percent to EUR 9.91 billion.

On an annual basis, analysts are generally optimistic. Sales are expected to increase by +98.39 percent and profits by +44.19 percent to EUR 1.21 billion.The profit remains positive and is expected to change by +44.19% to EUR 1.21 billion compared to last year’s figure of EUR

to get involved can expect a profit gain of+35 .73% within twelve months based on expert estimates.

According to chart analysis, the price trend for Fresenius Medical Care is strongly negative, with the 50-day moving average not providing any support.

