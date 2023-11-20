Freeport-McMoRan Aktie: Was die Zahlen bedeuten!

Erweiterte Funktionen



Freeport-mcmoran, a company in the metals and mining industry, is currently rated as "Neutral" based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The 7-day RSI is at 60.49, indicating that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. The 25-day RSI is also in the neutral range at 65.97.


From a fundamental perspective, Freeport-mcmoran appears to be reasonably priced with a lower-than-average price-to-earnings ratio (PE ratio) of 18.66. This is well below the industry average of 104 in the metals and mining sector. Based on these fundamental criteria, the stock is considered "Good."


In terms of performance, Freeport-mcmoran has had a 7.32% return in the past 12 months, underperforming the industry average of 36.77%. This translates to a -29.45% underperformance in comparison to similar stocks in the sector. Therefore, the stock is rated as "Poor" in terms of industry and sector comparison.


From a technical analysis perspective, Freeport-mcmoran's stock is currently trading at $34.42, which is below the 200-day moving average of $39.65. This indicates a negative deviation of -13.19%, resulting in a "Poor" rating. The 50-day moving average stands at $37.97, with a deviation of -9.35%, also resulting in a "Poor" rating.


Taking all factors into consideration, Freeport-mcmoran receives an overall rating of "Poor."


Kaufen, halten oder verkaufen – Ihre Freeport-McMoRan-Analyse vom 20.11. liefert die Antwort:


Wie wird sich Freeport-McMoRan jetzt weiter entwickeln? Lohnt sich ein Einstieg oder sollten Anleger lieber verkaufen? Die Antworten auf diese Fragen und warum Sie jetzt handeln müssen, erfahren Sie in der aktuellen Freeport-McMoRan-Analyse.



