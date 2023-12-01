Erweiterte Funktionen



Freeport-McMoRan Aktie: Am Scheideweg




01.12.23 14:00
Aktiennews

Freeport-mcmoran, a company in the metals and mining industry, is currently rated as "Neutral" based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The 7-day RSI is at 60.49, indicating that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. The 25-day RSI is also in the neutral range at 65.97.


From a fundamental perspective, Freeport-mcmoran appears to be reasonably priced with a lower-than-average price-to-earnings ratio (PE ratio) of 18.66. This is well below the industry average of 104 in the metals and mining sector. Based on these fundamental criteria, the stock is considered "Good."


In terms of performance, Freeport-mcmoran has had a 7.32% return in the past 12 months, underperforming the industry average of 36.77%. This translates to a -29.45% underperformance in comparison to similar stocks in the sector. Therefore, the stock is rated as "Poor" in terms of industry and sector comparison.


From a technical analysis perspective, Freeport-mcmoran's stock is currently trading at $34.42, which is below the 200-day moving average of $39.65. This indicates a negative deviation of -13.19%, resulting in a "Poor" rating. The 50-day moving average stands at $37.97, with a deviation of -9.35%, also resulting in a "Poor" rating.


Taking all factors into consideration, Freeport-mcmoran receives an overall rating of "Poor."


Freeport-McMoRan kaufen, halten oder verkaufen?


Wie wird sich Freeport-McMoRan jetzt weiter entwickeln? Lohnt sich ein Einstieg oder sollten Anleger lieber verkaufen? Die Antworten auf diese Fragen und warum Sie jetzt handeln müssen, erfahren Sie in der aktuellen Freeport-McMoRan-Analyse.



Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip erzielt technologischen Durchbruch - Kapazität steigt um Faktor 10
Neuer 215% Lithium Hot Stock nach 13.150% mit Vulcan Energy ($VUL)

Li-Metal Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
38,14 $ 37,32 $ 0,82 $ +2,20% 01.12./15:44
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US35671D8570 896476 46,73 $ 32,83 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		35,20 € +2,70%  15:45
Xetra 35,20 € +3,04%  15:45
Stuttgart 34,985 € +2,57%  15:12
Frankfurt 34,88 € +2,29%  15:35
NYSE 38,14 $ +2,20%  15:44
Nasdaq 38,14 $ +2,18%  15:44
AMEX 37,95 $ +1,69%  15:39
Düsseldorf 34,48 € +1,55%  12:30
München 34,105 € +0,50%  08:04
Berlin 34,105 € +0,50%  08:04
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Börsenstar steigt ein - Lithium-Technologie steigert Kapazität um Faktor 10. Neuer 236% Lithium Hot Stock nach 43.233% mit Patriot Battery ($PMET)

Li-Metal Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
502 Unterbewertete Gold-Minen-Akti. 30.11.23
362 Freeport McMoRan Copper&Gold 18.07.23
5 Löschung 09.10.15
2 Freeport McMoRan. Es gibt no. 19.03.09
3 Top Minenwert kurz vor der Üb. 20.07.06
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...