Foxtons Group - Medium-term targets come into view

The new strategic vision set out by the CEO is gaining significant momentum, driven by investment in staff and in best-in-class bespoke IT and data platforms, and implies that medium-term targets are now coming into focus. Market share is being gained in all divisions, which is likely to be boosted if the sales market stabilises in 2024. We have modestly raised forecasts and our valuation to 132p/share and believe that if interest rates stabilise or ease further, there are upside risks to our forecasts.