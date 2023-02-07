Erweiterte Funktionen
Foxtons Group - Growth-oriented review poised to be announced
07.02.23 10:08
Edison Investment Research
FY22 was a robust year for Foxtons with revenue up 11%, but the short-term outlook is less certain for recessionary reasons. However, the outlook remains encouraging with the new CEO on the cusp of announcing a growth-oriented operational review. 65% of revenue is now generated from the resilient Lettings and Financial Services divisions, a proportion that is likely to increase over time. Our ‘base’ case valuation gives a value of 53p/share, but ignores the potential of M&A expansion in particular. Our revised ‘bull’ case valuation implies a share price of 118p, which is more than twice the current share price, highlighting the potential.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,406 €
|0,408 €
|-0,002 €
|-0,49%
|07.02./12:41
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BCKFY513
|A1W5AS
|0,59 €
|0,30 €
= Realtime
