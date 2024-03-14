Erweiterte Funktionen



Foresight Solar Fund - Optimising capital allocation




14.03.24 09:18
Edison Investment Research

Foresight Solar Fund (FSFL) celebrated its 10-year anniversary of listing on the London Stock Exchange with decade-high cash distributions from assets of £120.4m in its FY23 results (year end 31 December). FY23 also saw FSFL’s divestment programme come to fruition with the sale of a 50% stake in its Spanish Lorca portfolio at a 21% premium to its holding value. The proceeds of this divestment, along with free cash, were used to pay down the fund’s variable rate debt via its revolving credit facility by £40m and to continue to deliver on the share buyback programme, with half of the £40m being deployed in 2023. FSFL released guidance of a 6% y-o-y increase in its dividend (33% dividend growth since IPO) for FY24 at 8p/share (FY23: 7.55p/share) with dividend cover of 1.5x (FY23: 1.6x). There is significant headroom in the dividend cover to operate further out, even in a falling power price environment.

Aktuell
Eilt: CEO kauft massiv eigene Aktien - IPOs in Kürze
Neuer 591% Hot Stock nach 4.947% mit KKR & Co. Inc. ($KKR)

1847 Holdings LLC




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,03 € 1,04 € -0,01 € -0,96% 14.03./11:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JE00BD3QJR55 A1W7EX 1,29 € 0,94 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 1,05 € +0,96%  10:30
Frankfurt 1,03 € -0,96%  08:05
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt - Milliarden-Blockbuster-Potential. Diesen Biotech Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...