Foresight Solar Fund - Growth ambitions

Foresight Solar Fund (FSFL) is the largest solar investor listed in the UK by total net peak capacity of c 1.07GW (when operational). We believe that the global and UK climate change policies will remain renewable energy friendly, creating further solar and battery storage growth opportunities for FSFL. FSFL provides investors with a covered, sustainable and growing dividend (even in 2020 amid depressed power prices). It is focused on further strengthening its dividend cover (1.21x in FY21, targeting a minimum of 1.5x in FY22) over the next four years. FSFL has recently secured further exclusive positions in ready-to-build battery storage projects totalling c 60MW targeted for completion in the coming months. FSFL expects these to be accretive to the portfolio NAV and target yields.