Erweiterte Funktionen



Foresight Solar Fund - Growth ambitions




22.08.22 08:10
Edison Investment Research

Foresight Solar Fund (FSFL) is the largest solar investor listed in the UK by total net peak capacity of c 1.07GW (when operational). We believe that the global and UK climate change policies will remain renewable energy friendly, creating further solar and battery storage growth opportunities for FSFL. FSFL provides investors with a covered, sustainable and growing dividend (even in 2020 amid depressed power prices). It is focused on further strengthening its dividend cover (1.21x in FY21, targeting a minimum of 1.5x in FY22) over the next four years. FSFL has recently secured further exclusive positions in ready-to-build battery storage projects totalling c 60MW targeted for completion in the coming months. FSFL expects these to be accretive to the portfolio NAV and target yields.

Aktuell
Jetzt schnelle Kursgewinne: Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Diesen 355% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,42 € 1,42 € -   € 0,00% 22.08./10:51
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JE00BD3QJR55 A1W7EX 1,49 € 1,12 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 1,44 € +1,41%  11:09
Frankfurt 1,42 € 0,00%  08:05
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Heute enorme Kursrallye. Diesen 466% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...