Foresight Solar Fund - Generating solar power and cash
30.10.23 08:00
Edison Investment Research
Foresight Solar Fund (FSFL) presents investors with an attractive dividend yield (8.6%), a 10-year track record of dividend growth (25% since IPO), strong cash dividend coverage (1.5x until at least 2025) and underlying revenue security (contracted revenue accounts for 90% of total revenue in 2023, 85% in 2024 and 75% in 2025). These appealing metrics are even more surprising given the fund operates in a structural growth industry. As FSFL reaches its 10-year anniversary, the competitiveness and opportunities in solar continue to grow. Like many of its peers, in a rising rate environment, it trades at a discount to NAV (26%), which we see as an attractive opportunity.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,975 €
|0,985 €
|-0,01 €
|-1,02%
|30.10./10:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JE00BD3QJR55
|A1W7EX
|1,37 €
|0,94 €
Aktuell
