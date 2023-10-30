Erweiterte Funktionen



Foresight Solar Fund - Generating solar power and cash




30.10.23 08:00
Edison Investment Research

Foresight Solar Fund (FSFL) presents investors with an attractive dividend yield (8.6%), a 10-year track record of dividend growth (25% since IPO), strong cash dividend coverage (1.5x until at least 2025) and underlying revenue security (contracted revenue accounts for 90% of total revenue in 2023, 85% in 2024 and 75% in 2025). These appealing metrics are even more surprising given the fund operates in a structural growth industry. As FSFL reaches its 10-year anniversary, the competitiveness and opportunities in solar continue to grow. Like many of its peers, in a rising rate environment, it trades at a discount to NAV (26%), which we see as an attractive opportunity.

