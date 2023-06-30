First American Aktie: Q2 Ergebnisse in 26 Tagen erwartet - Prognosen und aktuelle Performance

In 26 days, the First American company, based in Santa Ana, United States, will present its quarterly results for the second quarter. What sales and earnings can shareholders expect? And how is the First American stock performing compared to last year?

There are only 26 more days until the First American stock, with a current market capitalization of 5.39 billion EUR, presents its new quarterly figures before the stock market opens. Shareholders as well as analysts eagerly await the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a slight decrease in sales compared to the previous quarter. While First American achieved sales of 1.88 billion EUR in Q2 2022, a decline of -25.80 percent is now expected to 1.40 billion EUR.

Profit is also expected to change and is likely to fall by -42.10 percent to 57.61 million...