Filtronic - Third consecutive year of EBITDA growth
02.08.22 08:44
Edison Investment Research
Filtronic’s FY22 results show revenues growing by 10% while adjusted EBITDA jumped by 58% despite the challenges posed by global supply chain shortages. Our estimates look for continued revenue growth in FY23 as the group executes on its strategy of expanding into adjacent markets where its specialist radio frequency (RF) skills command a premium.
