Erweiterte Funktionen



Filtronic - Recovery continues throughout H222




20.06.22 09:20
Edison Investment Research

Filtronic’s post-close trading update notes that FY22 revenues will be broadly in line with market expectations, rising by 10% y-o-y to £17.1m. In addition, adjusted EBITDA will be materially ahead of market expectations at over £2.7m, mainly reflecting a higher-than-expected proportion of defence revenues. We adjust our FY22 estimates accordingly and leave our FY23 estimates unchanged.

Aktuell
Weltklasse-Uran-Entdeckung? Exorbitante Kursrallye voraus
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,103 € 0,09 € 0,013 € +14,44% 20.06./11:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0003362992 897725 0,14 € 0,090 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,103 € +14,44%  11:37
Stuttgart 0,0955 € +13,69%  10:33
München 0,084 € 0,00%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Brillante Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massive Kursrallye voraus. Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 4.609% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
21 echter geheimtip mit zwang zu. 30.09.03
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...