Filtronic - Making good progress towards FY24 targets
30.10.23 13:26
Edison Investment Research
At its AGM on 26 October, Filtronic confirmed that based on trading year to date and its outlook for the remainder of FY24, it is confident of delivering FY24 results in line with market expectations; we maintain our forecasts. Recent contract wins in the space market and ongoing technology development to support E-band frequencies for space applications and W-band frequencies for terrestrial backhaul solutions support growth in the medium term.
Aktuell
