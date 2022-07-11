Filtronic - High-performance RF design and manufacturing

Filtronic completed its disposals of high-volume businesses in early 2020 and now only addresses those market niches where its specialist expertise in designing and manufacturing high-performance radio frequency (RF) components and subsystems operating at frequencies up to 180GHz can command a premium. Management’s strategic priority is to broaden the customer base and product range to take advantage of the doubling in RF manufacturing capacity in FY20. Our estimates, which we recently upgraded following the recent post-close update, show this strategy supporting continued revenue growth in FY22 and FY23.