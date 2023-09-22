Filtronic - Follow-on satellite contract win

Erweiterte Funktionen



22.09.23 13:16
Edison Investment Research

Filtronic has won a £3.4m contract to supply its solid state power amplifiers (SSPAs) to a leading low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications equipment provider. Filtronic supported the customer’s trial of E-band connectivity earlier this year; this contract is for the second phase of the customer’s roll-out and is the first time that E-band frequencies have been used in volume in a commercial LEO space application. Hot on the heels of winning a satellite payload development contract from the European Space Agency, this highlights the company’s growing presence in the space sector.

