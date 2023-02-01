Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Filtronic":
 Aktien    


Filtronic - Expansion of presence in satcom market




01.02.23 08:20
Edison Investment Research

Filtronic has announced a contract win worth more than £2.0m with a new customer in the satellite communications equipment market, demonstrating its ability to diversify outside its three core sectors. However, specific semiconductor component shortages mean that some deliveries for mobile telecommunications infrastructure and defence applications will be delayed from FY23 (year ending May 2023) into FY24. We have cut our FY23 revenue and EBITDA estimates by 13% and 37% respectively to reflect these delays.

Aktuell
Neuer 275% Gold Aktientip 2023 überzeugt mit strategischen Übernahmen
Nach 4.460% mit Barrick Gold ($GOLD) und 9.901% mit Rio Tinto ($RIO)

Emergent Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,115 € 0,12 € -0,005 € -4,17% 01.02./09:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0003362992 897725 0,18 € 0,090 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,109 € 0,00%  09:24
Frankfurt 0,115 € -4,17%  09:37
München 0,109 € -7,63%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Paukenschlag: Drone Hot Stock mit Riesendeal in Indien - Massives Kaufsignal. 324% Drohnen Aktientip nach 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
21 echter geheimtip mit zwang zu. 30.09.03
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...