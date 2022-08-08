Erweiterte Funktionen



Fidelity Emerging Markets - Repositioned for emerging opportunities




08.08.22 09:48
Edison Investment Research

Fidelity Emerging Markets (FEML) was transferred to Fidelity in October 2021. FEML mirrors the FAST EM Fund (FAST, £178m AUM at 30 June 2022), which has achieved a strong track record over the past 10 years, outperforming the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (MSCI EM Index) under lead fund manager, Nick Price. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, concerns about inflation and the outlook for global growth have shaken riskier assets and the MSCI EM Index is down 8.1% year to date (in GBP to end July). While FEML was not immune to the setback, Fidelity’s comprehensive team of 45 analysts, together with manager Nick Price and co-portfolio manager Chris Tennant, can react to market shocks efficiently, while identifying and investing in the widest range of attractively valued, high-quality EM growth opportunities.

Aktuell
Massive Kursrallye jetzt: Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal.
Diesen 398% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,305 € 7,258 € 0,047 € +0,65% 08.08./11:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GG00B4L0PD47 A0YD8N 10,56 € 7,03 €
Werte im Artikel
7,31 plus
+0,65%
-    plus
0,00%
7,50 minus
-1,32%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 7,305 € +0,65%  11:35
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Jetzt massiver Ausbruch: Sensationelle Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Diesen 415% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...