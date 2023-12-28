Feintool Aktie: Das hat Gewicht!
28.12.23 21:41
Feintool's stock performance over the past 12 months has been -11.41 percent, indicating an underperformance of -13.82 percent compared to similar stocks in the "Machinery" sector, which have seen an average increase of 2.41 percent. Additionally, the "Cyclical Consumer Goods" sector had a median return of -0.45 percent, with Feintool lagging behind by 10.96 percent. These underperformances in both industry and sector comparisons result in a "Poor" rating in this category.
In terms of dividends, Feintool's current dividend yield of 1.73 percent is 1.99 percentage points lower than the industry average of 3.72 percent, leading to a "Poor" rating due to the lower yield.
Fundamentally, Feintool's price-earnings ratio (P/E ratio) of 18.83 is higher than the industry average of 18, indicating that the stock may be considered "expensive" based on fundamental criteria. This leads to a "Poor" rating in this category.
When considering sentiment and buzz, the stock has shown average activity in online discussions, leading to a "Neutral" rating in this aspect. The rate of sentiment change has been low, resulting in an overall "Neutral" rating for Feintool.
In summary, Feintool's performance across various categories leads to a "Neutral" overall rating.
Feintool kaufen, halten oder verkaufen?
Wie wird sich Feintool jetzt weiter entwickeln? Lohnt sich ein Einstieg oder sollten Anleger lieber verkaufen? Die Antworten auf diese Fragen und warum Sie jetzt handeln müssen, erfahren Sie in der aktuellen Feintool-Analyse.
Feintool: Kaufen oder verkaufen? Hier weiterlesen...
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|61,50 €
|60,50 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|CH0009320091
|905428
|61,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|60,80 €
|0,00%
|28.06.19