Feintool Aktie: Das hat Gewicht!

Feintool's stock performance over the past 12 months has been -11.41 percent, indicating an underperformance of -13.82 percent compared to similar stocks in the "Machinery" sector, which have seen an average increase of 2.41 percent. Additionally, the "Cyclical Consumer Goods" sector had a median return of -0.45 percent, with Feintool lagging behind by 10.96 percent. These underperformances in both industry and sector comparisons result in a "Poor" rating in this category.

In terms of dividends, Feintool's current dividend yield of 1.73 percent is 1.99 percentage points lower than the industry average of 3.72 percent, leading to a "Poor" rating due to the lower yield.

Fundamentally, Feintool's price-earnings ratio (P/E ratio) of 18.83 is higher than the industry average of 18, indicating that the stock may be considered "expensive" based on fundamental criteria. This leads to a "Poor" rating in this category.

When considering sentiment and buzz, the stock has shown average activity in online discussions, leading to a "Neutral" rating in this aspect. The rate of sentiment change has been low, resulting in an overall "Neutral" rating for Feintool.

In summary, Feintool's performance across various categories leads to a "Neutral" overall rating.