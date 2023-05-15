- Exxon Mobil-Aktie verlegt Hauptsitz nach Houston

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Exxon Mobil":

Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods and top management are preparing to move their offices from the Dallas area to a newly built executive floor on a campus outside Houston this summer, according to the Wall Street Journal. The new offices will be more modest and part of Exxon’s efforts to save several billion dollars in costs in response to investor pressure for expense optimization and improved efficiency.

The new executive area will occupy two floors on the 385-acre glass-dominated corporate campus that accommodates approximately 10,000 employees, the report said. The Dallas offices and conference rooms that housed only a handful of top managers totaled about 20,000 square feet.

For the first time in a generation, Exxon’s top representatives would share a campus with many US employees of the company. According to the report,...