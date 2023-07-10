Erweiterte Funktionen



Exelon Aktien: Prognosen für das 3. Quartal versprechen leichten Umsatzanstieg




10.07.23 21:12
Gurupress

In 113 days, the Exelon company, based in Chicago, United States, will present its quarterly results for the 3rd quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit numbers? And how does the Exelon stock compare to last year?


With only 113 days left until the Exelon stock presents its new quarterly figures before market opening, investors and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a slight increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Exelon achieved a revenue of 4.42 billion EUR in the 3rd quarter of 2022, it is now projected to jump by +2.60% to 4.69 billion EUR. However, profit is expected to decrease by -2.70% to 599.54 million EUR.


On an annual basis, analysts are rather optimistic. They expect revenue to increase by...


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
41,005 $ 40,96 $ 0,045 $ +0,11% 10.07./22:44
 
ISIN WKN
US30161N1019 852011
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		37,375 € +0,04%  12:54
Nasdaq 41,005 $ +0,11%  21:59
AMEX 41,00 $ +0,07%  21:59
NYSE 41,00 $ +0,06%  21:59
Düsseldorf 37,33 € -0,23%  19:31
Stuttgart 37,045 € -0,68%  08:03
Hamburg 37,215 € -0,73%  08:01
Hannover 37,225 € -0,77%  08:10
Xetra 37,24 € -0,98%  17:35
München 37,485 € -0,99%  08:01
Berlin 37,025 € -1,32%  08:08
Frankfurt 37,19 € -1,54%  11:54
