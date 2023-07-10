Exelon Aktien: Prognosen für das 3. Quartal versprechen leichten Umsatzanstieg

BLOGPOST:

In 113 days, the Exelon company, based in Chicago, United States, will present its quarterly results for the 3rd quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit numbers? And how does the Exelon stock compare to last year?

With only 113 days left until the Exelon stock presents its new quarterly figures before market opening, investors and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a slight increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Exelon achieved a revenue of 4.42 billion EUR in the 3rd quarter of 2022, it is now projected to jump by +2.60% to 4.69 billion EUR. However, profit is expected to decrease by -2.70% to 599.54 million EUR.

On an annual basis, analysts are rather optimistic. They expect revenue to increase by...