Evotec ADR Aktie: Das sollten Sie jedem weiter erzählen …

Evotec ADR Aktie




31.10.23 15:31
Aktiennews

Evotec received a negative rating from our analysts today due to their dividend policy. The dividend-to-stock price ratio is currently 0, resulting in a negative difference of -3.35% compared to similar companies in the "Life Sciences Tools and Services" industry.


The sentiment surrounding Evotec has worsened in the past four weeks, leading to a downgrade to a "poor" rating. Communication frequency has remained stable, with no increase or decrease in discussion contributions. Overall, Evotec receives a "poor" rating in this category as well.


In terms of fundamentals, Evotec's price-earnings ratio (P/E) is 322.71, significantly higher than the industry average of 83. This indicates an overvaluation of the stock and contributes to its "poor" rating based on the P/E ratio.


In the past 12 months, Evotec's performance has been -3.81%. However, compared to other companies in the "Life Sciences Tools and Services" industry, which fell by an average of -16.55%, Evotec has outperformed by +12.74%. Additionally, Evotec has outperformed the average return of the "Healthcare" sector by 12.47%. These positive performances contribute to a "good" rating in this category.


Evotec ADR kaufen, halten oder verkaufen?


Wie wird sich Evotec ADR jetzt weiter entwickeln? Lohnt sich ein Einstieg oder sollten Anleger lieber verkaufen? Die Antworten auf diese Fragen und warum Sie jetzt handeln müssen, erfahren Sie in der aktuellen Evotec ADR-Analyse.



