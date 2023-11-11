Evotec ADR Aktie: Ein sicheres Investment?

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Evotec":

Evotec received a negative rating from our analysts today due to their dividend policy. The dividend-to-stock price ratio is currently 0, resulting in a negative difference of -3.35% compared to similar companies in the "Life Sciences Tools and Services" industry.

The sentiment surrounding Evotec has worsened in the past four weeks, leading to a downgrade to a "poor" rating. Communication frequency has remained stable, with no increase or decrease in discussion contributions. Overall, Evotec receives a "poor" rating in this category as well.

In terms of fundamentals, Evotec's price-earnings ratio (P/E) is 322.71, significantly higher than the industry average of 83. This indicates an overvaluation of the stock and contributes to its "poor" rating based on the P/E ratio.

In the past 12 months, Evotec's performance has been -3.81%. However, compared to other companies in the "Life Sciences Tools and Services" industry, which fell by an average of -16.55%, Evotec has outperformed by +12.74%. Additionally, Evotec has outperformed the average return of the "Healthcare" sector by 12.47%. These positive performances contribute to a "good" rating in this category.

