Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Evotec":
 Aktien    


Evotec ADR Aktie: Ein sicheres Investment?




11.11.23 14:45
Aktiennews

Evotec received a negative rating from our analysts today due to their dividend policy. The dividend-to-stock price ratio is currently 0, resulting in a negative difference of -3.35% compared to similar companies in the "Life Sciences Tools and Services" industry.


The sentiment surrounding Evotec has worsened in the past four weeks, leading to a downgrade to a "poor" rating. Communication frequency has remained stable, with no increase or decrease in discussion contributions. Overall, Evotec receives a "poor" rating in this category as well.


In terms of fundamentals, Evotec's price-earnings ratio (P/E) is 322.71, significantly higher than the industry average of 83. This indicates an overvaluation of the stock and contributes to its "poor" rating based on the P/E ratio.


In the past 12 months, Evotec's performance has been -3.81%. However, compared to other companies in the "Life Sciences Tools and Services" industry, which fell by an average of -16.55%, Evotec has outperformed by +12.74%. Additionally, Evotec has outperformed the average return of the "Healthcare" sector by 12.47%. These positive performances contribute to a "good" rating in this category.


Sollten Evotec ADR Anleger sofort verkaufen? Oder lohnt sich doch der Einstieg?


Wie wird sich Evotec ADR jetzt weiter entwickeln? Lohnt sich ein Einstieg oder sollten Anleger lieber verkaufen? Die Antworten auf diese Fragen und warum Sie jetzt handeln müssen, erfahren Sie in der aktuellen Evotec ADR-Analyse.



Aktuell
Eilt: Riesiges Lithium-Vorkommen nahe Tesla ($TSLA) entdeckt
Neuer 264% Lithium Aktientip nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Lancaster Resources Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Evotec


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
17,445 € 18,245 € -0,80 € -4,38% 10.11./17:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005664809 566480 24,44 € 14,80 €
Werte im Artikel
9,15 plus
+5,17%
17,45 minus
-4,38%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		17,595 € -3,08%  10.11.23
Hannover 18,065 € +4,03%  10.11.23
München 17,465 € +0,34%  10.11.23
Hamburg 17,865 € -0,47%  10.11.23
Frankfurt 17,735 € -1,42%  10.11.23
Stuttgart 17,485 € -2,94%  10.11.23
Berlin 17,525 € -3,34%  10.11.23
Xetra 17,445 € -4,38%  10.11.23
Düsseldorf 17,45 € -4,64%  10.11.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 18,00 $ -9,09%  13.10.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Achtung: Heute Aktienkonsolidierung 9 zu 1 - Jetzt einsteigen. Diesen Biotech Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
10123 Evotec - es kann los gehen! - . 13:12
735 das Portfolio 10.11.23
6004 EVOTEC muss getradet werde 10.11.23
2768 chartthread evotec 10.11.23
7304 Evotec - bester Biotech Wert . 09.11.23
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...