Erweiterte Funktionen



European Opportunities Trust - Consistent, resilient trust returning to form




17.08.22 13:24
Edison Investment Research

European Opportunities Trust’s (EOT’s) manager, Alexander Darwall, invests in globally focused companies with unique technologies, favourable industry structures and multiple growth channels, with the aim of constructing a resilient portfolio capable of generating capital growth in all economic climates. EOT’s long-term performance is strong in absolute and relative terms, with average annualised returns of 11.4% on an NAV basis and 10.2% in share price terms over the 10 years to end-July 2022. This compares with a benchmark total return of 9.2%. Recent performance has improved notably after some setbacks in 2020 and 2021, providing confirmation of Darwall’s stock selection skills and vindication of his consistent, high-conviction, patient investment approach.

Aktuell
Heute massive Gewinne. Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Diesen 375% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,40 € 8,35 € 0,05 € +0,60% 17.08./16:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0000197722 592571 10,30 € 7,30 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 8,40 € +0,60%  08:03
Stuttgart 8,55 € 0,00%  08:07
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Achtung: Heute massiver Kurssprung. Sensationelle Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Diese 426% Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...