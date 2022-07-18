Esker - Maintaining outlook for FY22

Esker reported Q222 revenue growth of 19% y-o-y (12% in constant currency), driven by 23% growth in SaaS revenues. Bookings intake was strong, with the annual recurring value (ARR) of bookings up 25% y-o-y. Despite the worsening economic environment, management maintained its outlook for FY22. A diverse customer base, the high level of recurring revenue, inflation-linked contracts and a strong balance sheet should mitigate the impact of rising inflation and interest rates.