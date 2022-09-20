Esker - Better profitability in FY22

Erweiterte Funktionen



Esker reported a robust H122 performance, with 19% revenue growth year-on-year, 41% operating profit growth and 19% growth in the annual recurring value of new contracts signed. Reflecting the potential for slowing demand due to current macroeconomic uncertainty, the company slightly reduced its revenue guidance for FY22 but expects to be at the upper end of its operating margin target range. We reduce our cost forecasts for FY22/23 and revenue forecast by 1% in FY23, driving a 16% EPS upgrade in FY22 and a 9% downgrade in FY23.

