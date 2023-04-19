Esker - Better outlook for FY23

Esker reported 17% y-o-y revenue growth for Q123, with 21% y-o-y growth in SaaS revenue (83% of group revenue) on an organic constant currency (cc) basis. Strong order momentum was maintained in the quarter, providing good support for our growth forecasts. With volumes processed by the Esker platform reverting to normal levels after a brief period of weakness at the end of FY22, the company revised up its FY23 revenue guidance. We maintain our forecasts, which are at the mid-point of the new revenue guidance and continue to be at the lower end of operating margin guidance.