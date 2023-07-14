Erwartungen an Pinterests Quartalszahlen in 102 Tagen: Starke Umsatzsteigerung & sinkender Verlust prognostiziert

In 102 days, the Pinterest company based in San Francisco, USA will present its quarterly financial results for the third quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit figures? And how does the Pinterest stock compare to last year?

There are only 102 days left until the Pinterest stock, with a current market capitalization of 17.76 billion EUR, presents its new quarterly figures before the opening of the stock market. Both shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a strong increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Pinterest generated a revenue of 621.37 million EUR in Q3 2022, it is now estimated to jump by +10.30% to 667.55 million EUR in Q3 this year. The previous loss is also expected to change and is projected...