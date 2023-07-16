Erwartete Quartalszahlen von Nvidia: Aktionäre gespannt auf Umsatz und Gewinnergebnisse

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nvidia":

In 54 days, the Santa Clara-based Nvidia company will release its quarterly figures for Q1. What revenues and profits can shareholders expect? And how is the Nvidia stock performing compared to last year?

There are only -54 days left until the Nvidia stock, with a current market capitalization of 937.58 billion EUR, presents its new quarterly figures after market close. Shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a slight decrease in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Nvidia achieved revenues of 7.38 billion EUR in Q1 2022, a decrease of -21.40% to 5.80 billion EUR is now expected. The profit is also expected to change and fall by -32.40% to 973.89 million EUR.

On an annual basis, analysts are rather pessimistic. They anticipate a slight...