Ergomed - Two key management changes




18.11.22 12:43
Edison Investment Research

In a strategic move to support its business development plans and digitisation efforts, Ergomed has announced two senior appointments to its executive team. Michael Spiteri, a serving non-executive director at Ergomed, has been named as the chief transformation and technology officer (CTTO) and Jonathan Curtain has been appointed as deputy chief financial officer. Amid the sustainable and strong momentum in Ergomed’s business in H122 despite market softness, we see that the new additions as underscoring the management’s focus on business expansion and digital transformation.

