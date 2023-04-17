Erweiterte Funktionen

Ergomed - Solid FY22 marked by broad-based growth




17.04.23 09:01
Edison Investment Research

Ergomed reported FY22 results broadly in line with our expectations. Group revenues grew 22.5% y-o-y to £145.3m, underpinned by sustained demand for both the CRO and PV segments and supported by the ADAMAS acquisition and foreign exchange benefit. Adjusted EBITDA rose 11.5% y-o-y, although margins were comparatively lower (19.5% versus 21.4% in FY21) due to previously flagged incremental investments in technology and senior management hires. The order book remained robust at £295m (up 23.1% over FY21), boding well for medium-term sales potential. Year-end net cash of £19.1m was an improvement over the £12m reported in H122 (after the £24.2m net cash purchase of ADAMAS in February 2022) and, with £80m in undrawn credit facilities, Ergomed remains well-capitalised to fund future growth. We make minor adjustments to our estimates and roll forward our model. We upgrade our valuation slightly to 1,577p/share from 1,573p/share previously.

