Equinor ASA Quartalsbericht: Aktionäre erwarten Umsatz- und Gewinnergebnisse im Vergleich zum Vorjahr

There are only 86 days left until Equinor ASA, based in Stavanger, Norway, presents its quarterly report for the third quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit figures? And how does the Equinor ASA share perform compared to last year?

In just 86 days, the Equinor ASA share, with a current market capitalization of EUR 84.61 billion, will announce its new quarterly figures before the stock market opens. Shareholders and analysts eagerly await the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a slight decrease in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Equinor ASA achieved a revenue of EUR 3.80 billion in the third quarter of 2022, a decline of 0.00 percent is now projected at EUR 22.73 billion. The profit is also expected to change and fall by -62.70 percent to EUR 311.17...