Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Equinor":
 Aktien    


Equinor ASA Quartalsbericht: Aktionäre erwarten Umsatz- und Gewinnergebnisse im Vergleich zum Vorjahr




01.08.23 01:55
Gurupress

There are only 86 days left until Equinor ASA, based in Stavanger, Norway, presents its quarterly report for the third quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit figures? And how does the Equinor ASA share perform compared to last year?


In just 86 days, the Equinor ASA share, with a current market capitalization of EUR 84.61 billion, will announce its new quarterly figures before the stock market opens. Shareholders and analysts eagerly await the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a slight decrease in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Equinor ASA achieved a revenue of EUR 3.80 billion in the third quarter of 2022, a decline of 0.00 percent is now projected at EUR 22.73 billion. The profit is also expected to change and fall by -62.70 percent to EUR 311.17...


Hier weiterlesen

Aktuell
Börsenstar startet nach 20 Mrd. $ Erfolg diese Security Software-Aktie
Neuer Security Software Hot Stock nach 1.855% mit Palo Alto Networks und 6.765% mit Check Point Software

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
27,86 € 27,18 € 0,68 € +2,50% 31.07./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NO0010096985 675213 42,60 € 23,35 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		27,86 € +2,50%  31.07.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 31,858 $ +5,18%  25.07.23
Hamburg 28,13 € +3,57%  31.07.23
Frankfurt 28,12 € +3,17%  31.07.23
Stuttgart 27,99 € +2,81%  31.07.23
Düsseldorf 27,72 € +2,55%  31.07.23
München 27,925 € +2,18%  31.07.23
Berlin 27,765 € +2,17%  31.07.23
Hannover 27,88 € +1,51%  31.07.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: "Großer Sprung in der Krebsforschung" - Interview mit Prof. Dr. Rossbach. 216% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
152 Norwegens Energieversorger EQ. 29.07.23
65 steigende Werte - es gibt sie . 25.04.21
43 Statoil 25.04.21
201 STATOIL ASA AKSJER NK-2. 25.04.21
1 Wem gehört das schwarze Gol. 09.09.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...