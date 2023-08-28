Equinor ASA Quartalsbericht in 59 Tagen: Verkaufs- und Gewinnerwartungen im Überblick

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Equinor":

In 59 days, the Equinor ASA company based in Stavanger, Norway will release its quarterly balance sheet for the third quarter. What sales and profit figures can shareholders expect? And how does the Equinor ASA share compare to last year?

There are only 59 days left until Equinor ASA shares, with a current market capitalization of €82.32 billion, will present their new quarterly figures before market opening. Shareholders as well as analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analyst houses currently expect a slight decrease in sales compared to the previous quarter. While Equinor ASA achieved sales of €3.69 billion in the third quarter of 2022, a decline of 0.00% is now expected to €21.77 billion. The profit is also expected to change and fall by -62.60% to €303.23 million.

On an annual basis,...