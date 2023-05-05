Erweiterte Funktionen
Epwin Group - Solid results highlight management action
05.05.23 08:16
Edison Investment Research
Epwin’s FY22 results highlight both the challenging trading environment but also management’s ability to successfully handle inflationary pressures. Well-established long-term growth trends imply that Epwin is well placed to leverage off increasing demand for its energy efficient and low-maintenance building products. The acquisition of Poly-Pure and Mayfield underscore the company’s ambition and ability to self-finance accretive expansion. We anticipate further deals in the foreseeable future. Epwin trades on a P/E of 8.3x for FY23e versus a long-term average of 10.9x, with upside as and when margins recover further.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,74 €
|0,735 €
|0,005 €
|+0,68%
|05.05./09:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BNGY4Y86
|A1164R
|0,98 €
|0,73 €
Werte im Artikel
0,81
+1,25%
7,20
-2,70%
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.