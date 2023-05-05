Epwin Group - Solid results highlight management action

Epwin’s FY22 results highlight both the challenging trading environment but also management’s ability to successfully handle inflationary pressures. Well-established long-term growth trends imply that Epwin is well placed to leverage off increasing demand for its energy efficient and low-maintenance building products. The acquisition of Poly-Pure and Mayfield underscore the company’s ambition and ability to self-finance accretive expansion. We anticipate further deals in the foreseeable future. Epwin trades on a P/E of 8.3x for FY23e versus a long-term average of 10.9x, with upside as and when margins recover further.