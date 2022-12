Ensurge Micropower - First production order

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ensurge Micropower":

Ensurge Micropower has received its first production order, which is for 150,000 units of its rechargeable 1–100 milliampere-hour (mAh) solid-state lithium microbattery. The value of the order was not disclosed. Ensurge expects additional orders in 2023 and beyond from this lead customer, which is an innovator in the digital health market.