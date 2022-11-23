Erweiterte Funktionen

Ensurge Micropower - Achieving commercialisation milestones




23.11.22 08:59
Edison Investment Research

Ensurge Micropower’s CEO took the opportunity in the recent Q322 results presentation to brief investors on the progress made delivering samples of complete packaged microbatteries to customers as well as sample unit cells to strategic partners. Management anticipates commercial production starting at the end of Q422 to fulfil customer demand in Q123.

