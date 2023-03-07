Ensurge Micropower - Accelerating commercialisation

Erweiterte Funktionen



Ensurge Micropower has brought in battery expert Mark Newman as interim CEO to accelerate commercialisation. His five-point action plan builds on the company’s achievements in FY22, which include shipping its first samples of both packaged microbatteries and unpackaged cells in coin format to customers and receiving its first production order for delivery in FY23.

