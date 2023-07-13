Enphase Energy: Umsatzsteigerung von 24,60% erwartet - Quartalsergebnisse in 101 Tagen

In 101 days, Enphase Energy, based in Fremont, United States, will present its quarterly balance sheet for the third quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit figures? And how does the Enphase Energy stock perform compared to last year?

There are only 101 days left until Enphase Energy presents its new quarterly figures before the stock market opens. With a current market capitalization of EUR 21.83 billion, both shareholders and analysts eagerly await the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a strong increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Enphase Energy achieved a revenue of EUR 576.13 million in the third quarter of 2022, it is now expected to increase by +24.60% to EUR 692.29 million. The profit is also expected to change and likely increase by...