Enphase Energy Quartalsbericht in 79 Tagen: Aktionäre erwarten Umsatz- und Gewinnprognosen

In 79 days, Enphase Energy, based in Fremont, United States, will release its quarterly report for the third quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and earnings? And how does the performance of Enphase Energy stock compare to last year?

With just 79 days left until Enphase Energy stock announces its quarterly figures before the market opens, with a current market capitalization of €18.69 billion, shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. Analysts’ data analysis currently predicts a slight decrease in revenue compared to the previous quarter. In the third quarter of 2022, Enphase Energy achieved a revenue of €575.94 million, and now a decrease of -0.40% to €553.20 million is expected. The profit is also expected to change and is likely to fall by -13.60% to €90.01 million.

On an annual...