Engie Aktien Prognose: Erwartungen an starke Umsatzsteigerung in Q4 Quartalsbericht

In 138 days, the Engie company, based in Courbevoie, France, will present its quarterly report for the fourth quarter. What revenue and profit figures can shareholders expect? And how does the Engie stock perform compared to last year?

There are only 138 days left until the Engie stock with a current market capitalization of EUR 36.23 billion presents its new quarterly figures before the stock market opens. Shareholders as well as analysts are eagerly awaiting the result. According to data analysis, analyst houses currently expect a strong increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Engie achieved revenue of EUR 23.47 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, a revenue jump of +93.52 percent is now expected to reach EUR 45.41 billion.Clearly things are looking up.

On an annual basis, analysts are rather...