Erweiterte Funktionen


Energy Transfer Equity Quartalszahlen: Was Aktionäre von Gewinn und Verkaufszahlen erwarten können




10.07.23 23:10
Gurupress

In 111 days, the Energy Transfer Equity company based in Dallas, United States, will present its quarterly balance sheet for the third quarter. What sales and profit figures can shareholders expect? And how does the Energy Transfer Equity share develop compared to last year?


There are only 111 days left until the Energy Transfer Equity share with a current market capitalization of 36.51 billion EUR presents its new quarterly figures before market opening. Shareholders as well as analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a slight decrease in sales compared to the previous quarter. While Energy Transfer Equity achieved sales of 20.91 billion EUR in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of -5.90 percent to 20.62 billion EUR is now expected.


The profit is also expected to...


Hier weiterlesen
Aktuell
3,14 Mio. Unzen Gold - Fusion in Multi-Millionen-Unzen Gold-Distrikt
Neuer 324% Gold Hot Stock nach 4.557% mit Benchmark Metals ($BNCH)

Hi-View Resources Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Hautkrebs bald besiegt? Round Table mit Europas Top-Forschern. Neuer 210% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding PLC.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
00:56 , Aktiennews
Evraz Aktie: Das kann sich sehen lassen!
00:56 , Aktiennews
Siemens Energy Aktie: Das ist ein Knall!
00:56 , Aktiennews
QuantumScape Aktie: Das ist die Höhe!
00:56 , Aktiennews
Trillion Energy International Aktie: Was wird d [...]
00:56 , Aktiennews
Daimler Truck Aktie: Besser könnte es gar nic [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...