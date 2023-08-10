Energy Transfer Equity: Quartalszahlen in 80 Tagen, Erwartete Umsatz- und Gewinnprognosen

Energy Transfer Equity is a company based in Dallas, United States, and in 80 days, it will present its quarterly financial results for the third quarter. What revenue and profit figures can shareholders expect? And how does the Energy Transfer Equity stock perform compared to the previous year?

Only 80 days are left until the Energy Transfer Equity stock with a current market capitalization of EUR 36.88 billion presents its new quarterly figures before market opening. Shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently predict a slight decrease in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Energy Transfer Equity achieved revenue of EUR 20.81 billion in the third quarter of 2022, a decline of -14.50% to EUR 18.65 billion is now expected. The profit is also expected...