Endeavour Mining - Rising gold prices begin to feed through

Endeavour’s Q123 results are to be published on 4 May 2023. Ahead of their release, we have refined our forecasts for Q123. Following a strong Q422 we are perhaps conservatively assuming a slower rate of production in Q123, albeit leaving our full year production forecast little changed. In addition, we have revised our gold prices for the quarter from US$1,849/oz previously to US$1,883/oz and our assumption for the full year from US$1,819/oz to US$1,937/oz.