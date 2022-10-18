Endeavour Mining - Quarter end refinements and Lafigué go-ahead

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Endeavour Mining":

Endeavour’s Q322 results are scheduled for release on 10 November. In the wake of the quarter’s end, we have refined our earnings forecasts to reflect a lower gold price in both Q3 (US$1,727/oz cf US$1,763/oz previously – down 2.0%) and Q4 (US$1,669/oz cf US$1,776/oz previously – down 6.0%) as well as some of the habitual disruption to operations that typically occur in Q3 on account of the seasonal rains in West Africa. In the meantime, Endeavour has announced the go-ahead of its Lafigué project and we understand the company remains essentially unaffected by recent political developments in Burkina Faso.