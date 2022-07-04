Endeavour Mining - Pre-positioning ahead of rains

Finanztrends Video zu Goldpreis



Endeavour’s Q222 results are scheduled for release on 3 August. As at the quarter’s end, we have revised our financial forecasts for the company for FY22 to reflect a slightly higher gold price for the quarter (US$1,873/oz cf US$1,866/oz previously), a slightly lower gold price for the remainder of the year (US$1,812/oz cf US$1,823/oz previously), and a slightly higher proportion of material processed from lower-grade stockpiles in Q2 as operations have focused on waste stripping ahead of the rainy season in Q3 at Boungou, Sabodala-Massawa and Wahgnion, in particular. In the meantime, Endeavour is trading at a 27% discount to the average multiples of its peers, which imply a share price of US$28.66 (C$36.97 or £23.70).