Erweiterte Funktionen
Endeavour Mining - Pre-positioning ahead of rains
04.07.22 09:50
Edison Investment Research
Endeavour’s Q222 results are scheduled for release on 3 August. As at the quarter’s end, we have revised our financial forecasts for the company for FY22 to reflect a slightly higher gold price for the quarter (US$1,873/oz cf US$1,866/oz previously), a slightly lower gold price for the remainder of the year (US$1,812/oz cf US$1,823/oz previously), and a slightly higher proportion of material processed from lower-grade stockpiles in Q2 as operations have focused on waste stripping ahead of the rainy season in Q3 at Boungou, Sabodala-Massawa and Wahgnion, in particular. In the meantime, Endeavour is trading at a 27% discount to the average multiples of its peers, which imply a share price of US$28.66 (C$36.97 or £23.70).
Finanztrends Video zu Goldpreis
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|19,45 €
|19,35 €
|0,10 €
|+0,52%
|04.07./12:24
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BL6K5J42
|A3CSCF
|25,60 €
|17,80 €
Werte im Artikel
19,45
+0,52%
1.805
-0,21%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|19,45 €
|+0,52%
|09:27
|München
|19,40 €
|+2,92%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|19,70 €
|+1,81%
|12:08
|Düsseldorf
|19,25 €
|+0,79%
|12:01
|Berlin
|19,55 €
|-0,26%
|11:17
|Frankfurt
|18,80 €
|-0,79%
|08:05
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|20,00 $
|-3,15%
|01.07.22
= Realtime
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|539
|16524Sieben die Dollar liegen d.
|22.03.22
|115
|ENDEAVOUR MINING COR na.
|15.12.21
|8
|Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSX: .
|25.04.21