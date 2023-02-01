Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Endeavour Mining":
 Aktien    


Endeavour Mining - Meeting guidance for 10th consecutive year




01.02.23 11:02
Edison Investment Research

In preparation for FY22 results on 9 March, Endeavour has released preliminary operational results. Q422 saw a 4% increase in gold production, totalling 355koz, showing a strong close to the year, whereas all-in sustaining costs (AISC) remained stable at c US$954/oz. As such, FY22 marks the 10th year in which Endeavour has either achieved or beaten both its production and AISC cost guidance (see below). Looking to FY23, production guidance is broadly comparable at 1,325–1,425koz and AISC of US$940–995/oz. Endeavour also announced an H222 dividend of US$100m confirming a FY22 total dividend of $200m, 33% above its minimum committed level of US$150m.

