Erweiterte Funktionen



Else Nutrition - Well funded for expansion




29.07.22 08:20
Edison Investment Research

Else raised gross proceeds of C$7.35m through equity. It offered 7.004m units at C$1.05, with each unit consisting of one share and one warrant. The warrants have an exercise price of C$1.25 and an expiry date of June 2027. The company plans to use net proceeds of C$6.6m for sales and marketing and to build inventory as it expands into new geographies, and on research and development (R&D) as it continues to pursue its disruptive dairy- and soy-free infant formula. We leave our underlying forecasts unchanged and update our model for the fund-raising. Our mid-case 12-month DCF-based value moves to C$5.80/share due to the higher number of shares.

Aktuell
Geheimtipp-Aktie: Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,4908 € 0,4864 € 0,0044 € +0,90% 29.07./11:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA2902571041 A2PNZE 2,20 € 0,42 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,4908 € +0,90%  11:32
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,5038 $ +4,18%  28.07.22
Stuttgart 0,4822 € +0,37%  10:42
München 0,4694 € +0,17%  08:03
Frankfurt 0,4714 € 0,00%  08:45
Berlin 0,4814 € -1,07%  11:20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktie im Fokus: Weltklasse-Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
22 Else Nutrition - Pflanzliche Nah. 18.10.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...