Else Nutrition - Well funded for expansion
29.07.22 08:20
Edison Investment Research
Else raised gross proceeds of C$7.35m through equity. It offered 7.004m units at C$1.05, with each unit consisting of one share and one warrant. The warrants have an exercise price of C$1.25 and an expiry date of June 2027. The company plans to use net proceeds of C$6.6m for sales and marketing and to build inventory as it expands into new geographies, and on research and development (R&D) as it continues to pursue its disruptive dairy- and soy-free infant formula. We leave our underlying forecasts unchanged and update our model for the fund-raising. Our mid-case 12-month DCF-based value moves to C$5.80/share due to the higher number of shares.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,4908 €
|0,4864 €
|0,0044 €
|+0,90%
|29.07./11:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA2902571041
|A2PNZE
|2,20 €
|0,42 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,4908 €
|+0,90%
|11:32
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,5038 $
|+4,18%
|28.07.22
|Stuttgart
|0,4822 €
|+0,37%
|10:42
|München
|0,4694 €
|+0,17%
|08:03
|Frankfurt
|0,4714 €
|0,00%
|08:45
|Berlin
|0,4814 €
|-1,07%
|11:20
= Realtime
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|22
|Else Nutrition - Pflanzliche Nah.
|18.10.21