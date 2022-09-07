Else Nutrition - Building the platform

Erweiterte Funktionen



07.09.22 11:12
Edison Investment Research

Else Nutrition’s Q222 results demonstrate the growth momentum in the business, with management delivering on its stated goal to reach a C$1m quarterly revenue run rate on Amazon.com by the end of Q2, and on track to reach listings in 4,000 retail stores by the end of FY22, with listings currently in over 3,000 stores. Else added nearly 2,000 stores during Q2, and boosted its cash position with a funding round of C$7.3m at the end of June. Else continues to build its platform for the long term, with plans to enter China in Q3 and the UK in Q4. Further European markets will follow in FY23.

